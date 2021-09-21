X4i.org Tech Directory Showcases 1,500 Solutions in $2.9T U.S. Social Impact Market

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the market intelligence platform for social innovation, celebrates a milestone with 1,500 technology products and services in their online directory on their 1-year anniversary. This announcement takes place during the 76th UN General Assembly and in support of the Act4SDGs Campaign. X4Impact's technology directory, combined with a rich set of research tools from 500 million data points, aims to improve efficiency and maximize impact in the US nonprofit sector.

x4i.org features over 1,500 tech solutions available for nonprofits and social impact organizations

X4Impact now has the most extensive collection of social tech solutions in one place for easy discovery by nonprofit organizations in need of digital transformation and mission-critical tech tools. It also provides a role for funders, including private capital investors and philanthropic donors interested in supporting tech for good.

"X4Impact helps leaders make the right decisions on the path to driving social impact," said Shelly Kurtz, X4Impact Co-Founder & CMO. We invite social innovators to make x4i.org your research engine."

In addition to a tech solution directory, X4Impact provides data and advisory services to organizations looking to create and scale technology for the public interest or apply new approaches to social impact. X4Impact has helped countless nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and tech innovators create a research-informed path towards impact.

"The team at X4i took hold of a wicked problem from the higher education sector and guided us through a process of discovery that transformed our ability to unlock the greater potential of our mission delivery for diversity, justice, and sustainability, said George Zeno, Pacific Lutheran University. "The team provided a spark of innovation to a university community eager to learn how to align its resources, talent, social capital and privilege to make a collective impact, locally and globally."

X4Impact's data and insights also made a difference for The Ability Challenge, an organization dedicated to redefining improvement in special education. "They gave me invaluable thought-partnership, relevant data and information to make important decisions driving the future of our programming and model" adds Sarah Sandelius, Founder, The Ability Challenge. "To top it all off, I also now have a robust pitch deck and action plan for turning that future vision into reality."

One of the ways that X4Impact supports innovators is through the creation of interactive reports focusing on individual impact areas, such as Responsible Consumption and Production, UN SDG 12, sponsored by Footprint, Inc, a leading Plant-based fiber technology & material science company.

X4Impact has created two dozen special reports for the US nonprofit sector. Each month, half a billion data points are analyzed to democratize access to insights for the social impact sector.

A Holistic View of the Nonprofit Sector

X4Impact features a comprehensive view of nonprofit organizations working on mitigating issues related to one or more UN SDGs in the US. Together, these organizations report annual incomes of over $2.9 Trillion. Researchers and companies interested in doing business within this market can gain valuable insights with the X4Impact Social Impact Funding Tool.

Custom reports are also available to support special events, corporate social responsibility, advocacy, fundraising, go-to-market, partnerships, or public policy initiatives.

About X4Impact

X4Impact, Inc. is the leading data insights, research, and advisory services company for social innovation in the US. Our social impact research technology processes billions of data points to provide leaders with the crucial insights, advice, and tools needed to deliver on their mission and build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. We are partners in impact providing data and services to entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, local governments, academic institutions, and socially-minded private sector organizations. To learn more visit x4i.org

