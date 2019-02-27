XABYSS to Showcase Its Next-Generation Network Security Solution at RSA 2019

As the world's largest data security conference, RSA showcases approximately 700 global data security companies every year. At the event, these companies give presentations on the latest data security issues and promote their most recent products and services.

XABYSS will be featuring NetArgos, a next-generation network security solution that is capable of detecting, analyzing, and responding to previously undetected security threats and is expected to gain significant attention from global buyers and partners. NetArgos operates in a way similar to that of the CCTV cameras, in that it reliably stores and analyzes the data traffic that enters intranet to discover potential threats, thereby minimizing network security gaps also known as network security blind spot. For 15 to 30 days before any new security policy is published and applied, companies can use NetArgos to store and analyze their incoming network data.

XABYSS also independently developed First-N technology, which efficiently stores network traffic data by selecting and storing designated N-sized packets rather than capturing entire packets. NetArgos detects and stores only packets that are necessary for conducting security gap analyses, thereby reducing the quantity of saved packets to one-fiftieth of the quantity previously required. In addition, it detects, analyzes, and classifies security gaps in time increments (daily, weekly, and monthly). By working in conjunction with existing network security appliances (firewalls, IPS, etc.), NetArgos also provides data that can be used in updating security policies.

XABYSS CEO Lee Si-young said, "We have high hopes that RSA will be an invaluable opportunity for us to introduce our unique, innovative solution to buyers and potential partners from all over the world. By offering the capability to identify and respond to security gaps that arise due to the time and/or operational limitations of existing real-time network security appliance, we aim to show our clients that they can enhance their network security detection and response capabilities.

For more detailed information on XABYSS, visit www.xabyss.com.

ABOUT XABYSS

Founded in 2014 by a network and security expert, XABYSS (www.xabyss.com) is a supplier of software-defined network devices (SDND) that possesses unique, patented network packet capture technology. The company has developed and is distributing a 'cyber CCTV' solution via NetArgos. Recently, XABYSS was selected as sole supplier of cyber CCTV to the ROK Army as part of establishing its next-generation intelligence management system that required the benefits of NetArgos.

ABOUT BORN2GLOBAL CENTRE

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

