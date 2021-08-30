XACT Robotics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Pilot Trial Evaluating Use of its Robotic System to Perform CT-Guided Percutaneous Procedures in the Lung

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XACT Robotics®, the developer of the XACT ACE™ Robotic System, today announced it has successfully completed patient enrollment in the first U.S. study evaluating XACT ACE™ for use in percutaneous lung procedures including biopsies to confirm the presence of cancer. The XACT ACE™ Robotic System is the world's first and only "hands-free" robotic system that can help improve targeting accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in CT-guided percutaneous procedures including ablations, biopsies and targeted drug delivery.

Lung cancer is the second most common form of cancer around the world and millions of percutaneous procedures are performed in the lung each year. When using traditional manual methods to reach areas of interest in the lung, clinicians will sometimes suggest that patients wait until the lesion becomes larger and easier to access. Use of a robotic system may help access areas in the lung earlier, potentially supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment.

"Even among the most skilled radiologists, efforts to reach small areas of interest in the body, especially in the lungs, can be challenging," said Sebastian Flacke, MD at LHMC. "With the completion of this study, we can more precisely assess the ability of the XACT ACE Robotic System to help us reach target areas in the lung in a single insertion with a very high level of accuracy."

During procedures with the XACT ACE™ Robotic System a physician plans the route of an instrument and the robot then inserts and steers the instrument directly to the area of interest, typically reaching the target on the first insertion. In many cases during percutaneous procedures, the area of interest moves during instrument insertion, making it necessary to reinsert an instrument to reach the target. With the XACT ACE™ Robotic System, the advanced algorithm and steering mechanisms can reformulate the insertion pathway to continually remain on route to reach a specific target, even if it moves during the procedure, maximizing the rate of success on the first insertion.

The pilot trial primarily looked to evaluate safety of the XACT ACE™ Robotic System when used in percutaneous procedures in the lung. Secondary performance evaluations included the proportion of procedures in which the instrument reached the pre-defined target based on the physician's determination and CT imaging confirmation. The study also looked at system accuracy, which was defined as the measured distance from the tip of the instrument to the target location at the end of the insertion.

"The use of the XACT ACE™ Robotic System to help radiologists reach small areas of interest in the lung is another major milestone showing the potential benefits of this technology for patients and clinicians," said Chen Levin, CEO, XACT Robotics®. "The outstanding work of the radiologists at LHMC and Sarasota Interventional Radiology significantly expands our understanding of the potential of our technology to set the new standard in percutaneous procedures in the lung with the potential to reduce risks for patients while supporting earlier diagnosis and treatment."

About Lahey Medical Center

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is a world-renowned tertiary medical center known for its innovative technology, pioneering medical treatment, and leading-edge research. A teaching hospital of Tufts University School of Medicine, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is a national leader in several health care areas, including spine surgery, stroke, weight management and lung screenings, among many others. For more information on Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, please visit https://www.lahey.org/lhmc/.

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community, and specialty hospitals, more than 4,600 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information on Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.

About Sarasota Interventional Radiology

Founded in 2006 by Gerald E. Grubbs, MD, board-certified interventional radiologist, SIR-Florida is a premier interventional radiology practice that focuses on nonsurgical and minimally invasive methods to diagnose and treat pain, illness, and disease. SIR-Florida is also a one-stop imaging center that offers the most revolutionary technology for general radiology needs, with each piece of equipment thoroughly researched and carefully selected for its imaging quality and its ability to maximize patient safety and comfort.

About the XACT ACE™ Robotic System

The XACT ACE Robotic System is the world's first and only "hands-free" technology to combine advanced image-based procedure planning and monitoring with robotic insertion and non-linear steering capabilities to deliver instruments to a desired target in the body with less than 1.7mm accuracy on average1. The XACT ACE Robotic System has FDA clearance for CT-guided percutaneous procedures as well as a CE Mark.

About XACT Robotics®

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. The company is advancing the field of radiology with the introduction of the world's first and only hands-free robotic system that combines advanced image-based procedure planning and navigation with robotic instrument insertion and steering capabilities to perform percutaneous procedures including biopsies, ablations and site-specific drug delivery.

For further information, visit www.xactrobotics.com

1 Based on over 200 clinical and preclinical procedures. Data on file.

