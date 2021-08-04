XACT Robotics Announces Successful Completion of over 100 "Hands-free" Percutaneous Procedures Using Its Robotic System

HINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XACT Robotics® today announced that the company's robotic system has been used in over 100 percutaneous procedures in the human body. XACT's robotic system is the world's first and only "hands-free" robotic system that can improve targeting accuracy, efficiency, and consistency in percutaneous procedures, enabling physicians to reach small targets inside the body and potentially supporting earlier diagnosis and intervention. In more than 100 cases performed at leading medical centers in the U.S. and Israel, including Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (LHMC), Sarasota Interventional Radiology and Hadassah Medical Center, XACT's robotic system was consistently able to reach small areas of interest in the abdomen and lung.

"We are very pleased to be commemorating this historic milestone, which is a reflection of the dedication of our employees and the radiology teams who have recognized the considerable advantages that this technology delivers to patients and hospital systems," said Chen Levin, CEO of XACT Robotics. "This significant achievement is especially impressive given that we launched the system and reached over 100 cases even during the COVID-19 pandemic. As more hospitals around the world adopt XACT's robotic system and access to care continues to expand, we anticipate achieving new levels of momentum in the adoption of this technology by leading radiology practices around the world."

XACT Robotics' system is the first and only technology that combines image-based procedure planning and monitoring with hands free robotic insertion and steering capabilities to deliver instruments to a desired target in the body. It is the only technology that can steer an instrument through a non-linear trajectory.

In percutaneous procedures for diagnosing and treating certain cancers and other diseases, accuracy in reaching targets of interest within the body is extremely important. In many cases, movement caused by the patient or within the body can change the location of the target of interest during the procedure. With percutaneous procedures that are carried out and completed manually, it is often necessary to repeat a procedure if an instrument does not reach its target successfully, increasing risk for both patients and healthcare providers. XACT Robotics' technology helps improve accuracy and consistency so any user can reach targets that are small or in hard-to-reach areas, typically on the first insertion, potentially leading to better patient outcomes.

"Since adopting this system, we have been impressed by the robot's ability to consistently reach very small targets on the first insertion regardless of tissue density, structure, or elements. The robot can also reach the target even if it moves," said Dr. Gerald Grubbs, radiologist at Sarasota Interventional Radiology. "The accuracy of the XACT ACE™ Robotic System has helped us reach locations in the body that would be very challenging using traditional manual methods and it represents a significant advance in care for patients with cancer and other serious diseases."

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. The company is advancing the field of radiology with the introduction of the world's first and only hands-free robotic system combining image-based planning and monitoring with instrument insertion and steering capabilities for percutaneous procedures. For more information, visit www.xactrobotics.com.

