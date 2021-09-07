XACT Robotics® Appoints New Vice President, Sales and Marketing

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XACT Robotics®, the developer of the world's first and only hands-free robotic system for CT-guided percutaneous procedures, the XACT ACE™ Robotic System, today announced that Christopher Horton has joined the company as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. In this role, Mr. Horton will drive sales and marketing initiatives to support adoption of the XACT ACE™ Robotic System in healthcare settings across the globe.

"We are excited to have Chris join our team as XACT Robotics continues to grow and expand our presence in healthcare systems across the U.S., Europe and Israel," said Chen Levin, CEO of XACT Robotics. "Chris' unique experience working in different healthcare sectors in the medtech industry, and his many years of sales and business development experience, will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercial launch. He will lead engagement with prominent hospitals and radiology programs around the world regarding the physician and patient benefits of our XACT ACE™ Robotic System and the value of an interventional radiology robotics program.

Mr. Horton has nearly 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, including a broad range of commercial responsibilities with both start-up and global organizations. Prior to joining XACT Robotics, Chris served as Regional Vice President of Sales with Merit Medical where he managed a direct sales team, clinical associates, and distributor partners across 23 states. Prior to that, Chris worked in leadership roles with other leading medical technology and healthcare companies including Monteris Medical, Invuity, Applied Medical, Endocare, Kyphon, Cyberonics and U.S. Surgical. Chris also has clinical experience working in a variety of areas including interventional radiology, urology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and oncology. This experience brings a unique combination of direct sales management, clinical engagement, cross-functional leadership, business development, healthcare economics and product and market development.

"Leveraging my experience in interventional radiology, I look forward to working with the entire team at XACT Robotics to bring the XACT ACE™ Robotic System to healthcare settings as the only solution to potentially support earlier diagnosis and treatment for patients, lower the risk of complications from surgery and lead to shorter recovery times," said Mr. Horton. "I am excited to work with such a disruptive technology that can help change patients' lives as well as support a more efficient use of radiology services and resources."

About the XACT ACE™ Robotic System

The XACT ACE™ Robotic System is the world's first and only "hands-free" technology to combine advanced image-based procedure planning and monitoring with robotic insertion and non-linear steering capabilities to deliver instruments to a desired target in the body with less than 1.7mm accuracy on average[1]. The XACT ACE™ Robotic System has FDA clearance for CT-guided percutaneous procedures, as well as a CE Mark.

About XACT Robotics®

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, USA and Caesarea, Israel. The company is advancing the field of radiology with the introduction of the world's first and only hands-free robotic system that combines advanced image-based procedure planning and monitoring with robotic instrument insertion and non-linear steering capabilities to perform percutaneous procedures including biopsies, ablations and site-specific drug delivery.

For further information, visit www.xactrobotics.com

Media Contact

Holly Stevens

Berry & Company Public Relations

[email protected]

929 334 5229

[1] Based on over 200 clinical and preclinical procedures. Data on file.

SOURCE XACT Robotics