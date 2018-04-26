XACTV(SM) Announces Launch Of Automated Unwired Network

"The national marketplace is becoming increasingly challenging with ratings erosion and under-delivery weight, which is artificially tightening the marketplace, causing pricing inflation," said Melissa Moschetti, Vice President and Managing Director, XACTV. "Our XACTV network creates a national footprint that allows brands reach their targets while mitigating the price increases."

The XACTV network optimizes inventory against specific KPIs, utilizing AI technology. The platform analyzes data patterns to further refine buys, and delivers efficiencies on a CPM basis, making it a perfect supplement to national media plans.

Further, XACTV expands reach through local news and custom programs sets, enabling brands to benefit from increased exposure in targeted quality programming.

Client delivery is guaranteed to 100% based on Nielsen ratings, with delivery averaging 103% to date across several key industries.

About XACTV

XACTV is a patent-pending automated unwired network that creates a national footprint and delivers media efficiencies by aggregating, estimating and optimizing local market inventory to supplement a national plan. Visit Xactv.tv to learn more.

