Xai Builder Releases, Enhancing Xai's Gaming Ecosystem with Support for All Major Game Engine Platforms

Powered by Sequence, Xai Builder provides plug-and-play web3 tooling for developers to seamlessly build and launch their games on Xai

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation, core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced the launch of Xai Builder , a comprehensive web3 development platform powered by Sequence technology. Xai Builder provides a unified development environment that simplifies game creation on Xai, supporting a variety of game engines like Unreal and Unity, and enables developers to quickly deliver high-quality gaming experiences across multiple devices.

"With Xai Builder and our partnership with Xai, game developers have everything they need: the world's leading web3 games development platform and the world's leading AAA chain and go-to-market support. We're excited to power the future of gaming with Xai's game partners, from the largest AAA web2 game publishers to incredible web3 native studios." Sam Barberie, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Sequence.

"Several of our gaming partners have already begun leveraging Xai Builder to deploy their games to Xai. With our recently announced strategic partnership with MIX Games, We expect Xai Builder to help onboard hundreds of MIX's titles to Xai over the next year, establishing Xai as the leading web3 gaming network." Tobias Batton, CEO of Ex Populus and core contributor to Xai.

Developers using Xai Builder gain access to a powerful feature set including smart wallet solutions to streamline in-game economies, marketplaces to trade in-game assets, easy-to-launch collections for developers and creators, debit and credit card payments, an indexer for visualizing in-game items, gas sponsorship to eliminate gas fees for players, game analytics, and game engine SDKs for Unity, Unreal Engine, mobile and web.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the XAI Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the XAI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Sequence

Sequence is the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence's award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence's easy-to-integrate platform solves blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering amazing player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games and thousands of developers. Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://sequence.xyz/

