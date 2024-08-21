Xai Foundation and Gauntlet Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Governance and Treasury Management

The partnership will help to further decentralized operations, finance management and accessibility of Xai's network, seeking to make it the premiere destination to build for web3.

Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced a strategic partnership with Gauntlet, a leader in financial modeling and risk management for crypto protocols. The partnership reflects Xai's commitment to creating an open and accessible ecosystem for gamers and developers alike, pushing towards a seamless web3 gaming experience from start to finish.

"Our collaboration with Gauntlet represents a significant milestone in our journey to refine Xai's governance structure, helping to drive more community-first initiatives and foster a thriving web3 gaming ecosystem where the power is in the hands of its community," said Soby, core contributor to Xai. "By leveraging Gauntlet's expertise, we're poised to implement state-of-the-art practices that will bolster our ecosystem's involvement and propel our growth as players see fit."

This partnership will focus on two key areas:

: Gauntlet will design a stake-weighted governance framework for Xai, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and efficiency. This new structure will include clear guidelines for managing funding streams, allocating ecosystem budgets, and overseeing strategic upgrades, with special consideration for Xai Sentry Node Holders. Treasury Management through Aera: As a Guardian on Aera, a robust non-custodial and flexible treasury management protocol, Gauntlet will implement comprehensive strategies for Xai to hedge risk, manage liquidity, and capture market upside. This includes deploying risk-aware treasury strategies such as time-weighted average pricing (TWAP) for stablecoins and levered ETH staking.

Gauntlet's financial modeling, risk management, research, and optimization services are well known in crypto, working with leading projects such as Arbitrum, NEAR, and Uniswap. Gauntlet models safeguard $43 billion in crypto assets, and the company has published several research papers reflecting its expertise in governance and treasury support.

"Partnering with Xai aligns with our mission to advance decentralized governance and ensure long-term sustainability across DeFi ecosystems," said Jake Au Jus, Senior Protocol Strategist at Gauntlet. "We will bring our extensive experience in ecosystem optimization and treasury management to help Xai thrive in the dynamic blockchain gaming space."

The official timeline for implementing these new governance and treasury management strategies will be announced at a later date.

For more information on Xai and updates on this partnership, please visit xai.games .

Gauntlet solves crypto's most complex economic problems and provides economic research, market risk management, and quantitative optimization to DeFi protocols, DAOs, and ecosystems.

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

