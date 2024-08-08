Xai Foundation and The MIX Announce Hit-em Up Highrise to Launch on Xai

The retro style beat-em up game marks the first release of the highly-anticipated collaboration

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced Hit-em Up Highrise, a retro style roguelite brawler beat'em up game, will be launching on Xai. The announcement marks the first game deployment stemming from the partnership between Xai Foundation and The MIX (Media Indie Exchange), previously announced in March of this year. Hit-em Up Highrise, built by MIX Games, will be integrated with the benefits of the Xai blockchain, further expanding the ecosystem's gaming catalog.

"We're excited to reveal Hit-em Up Highrise as the first game from our partnership with Xai Foundation. This retro roguelite brawler is a perfect example of how indie games can thrive with the support of blockchain technology," said Justin Woodward, CEO of The MIX Games, "With customizable cosmetics and unique, randomized enemies, Hit-em Up Highrise offers a fresh and engaging experience for players. This launch marks the beginning of a new era for indie gaming on Xai, and we're eager to see how gamers respond."

Gamers will be able to outfit their characters with a wide variety of different fashion items such as hats, chains, shoes among others, creating a completely customizable cosmetics experience with unique in-game drip. Drip items will also provide players with various buffs, such as increased attack damage, speed and HP, providing upgrade paths for characters as they play the game. Additionally, enemy players within the game will be randomized and unique, ensuring a diversified and unpredictable gameplay experience.

This past March, Xai Foundation and The MIX announced a strategic partnership to bring over 100 indie games to the Xai ecosystem in 2024 and beyond, aiming to transform indie gaming through Xai's blockchain technology. This collaboration will continue to enable trading and expansion of reach for indie games to a global audience, fulfilling Xai Foundation's mission to create an open and accessible ecosystem for gamers and developers.

The official launch timing for Hit-em Up Highrise on Xai will be announced at a later date. For more information on Hit-em Up Highrise, please visit xai.games for updates on the games release as well as previews and gameplay showcases.

About MIX

The Media Indie Exchange, "The MIX", was created by independent game developers and game enthusiasts to help teams build relationships with press, publishers, distribution channel & platform leads, and industry professionals through a variety of showcases and events. The MIX team organizes all logistics for partner showcases – production, venue, fixtures, electricity, signage, guest lists, set up/breakdown for onsite events – and more. For more information, please visit: https://mediaindieexchange.com/ .

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Xai Foundation