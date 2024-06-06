Xai Foundation Announces Highly-Anticipated Xai Vanguard: Genesis Activation

The premiere gaming activation will feature an exclusive catalog of 10+ web3 games following the success of the $175M Xai Odyssey campaign last year

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced the upcoming launch of the highly-anticipated premiere gaming activation, Xai Vanguard: Genesis. Set to begin on June 10th and run through November, the Vanguard campaign will feature a full suite of new game releases, quests, achievements, and rewards for the Xai community.

Xai Vanguard: Genesis is the next major milestone on the Xai roadmap and succeeds the Xai Odyssey campaign which saw record-breaking results in the blockchain space including 500K+ connected wallets, 5M daily transactions and a total of $175 million in player rewards distributed. While Xai Odyssey was conducted entirely on the Xai testnet, the launch of Xai Vanguard marks the first campaign on the Xai mainnet.

This ecosystem-wide event will feature dozens of participating partners and bring forth a full roadmap of games, including Crypto Unicorns, Final Form, Lost Glitches and more that are set to be announced throughout the campaign. The campaign rewards players for achievements in games as they battle for the top spot on the Xai Vanguard: Genesis leaderboard. Additionally, the first month of the campaign will also feature quests from other blockchain technology partners that open new avenues for players to score points.

In line with its commitment to full ecosystem expansion, the Xai Vanguard: Genesis campaign introduces rewards for the developer community as well. Developers and studios will be able to participate in a series of builder quests to score points on the Xai Vanguard: Genesis leaderboard and earn their own series of rewards. Many of these quests feature the recently announced Xai Builder powered by Sequence to seamlessly onboard new applications to the Xai blockchain.

"The launch of Xai Vanguard: Genesis marks a significant milestone for the Xai ecosystem," said Soby, a core contributor to Xai. "By bringing together a diverse range of game partners and leveraging our robust infrastructure, we create an unparalleled gaming experience that will drive innovation and engagement in the blockchain gaming space. We are excited to see the creativity and passion of our community unfold."

Leveraging its Sentry Node Network of 6000+ whales and Vanguard Network of 600,000 gamers, Xai drives massive and immediate distribution to deployed web3 games. Gamers and developers are given a simple and seamless onboarding experience, offering support by Xai Foundation, Offchain Labs, Ex Populus, Thirdweb, Sequence and other key Xai contributors.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by operating a node which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

Media Contact

[email protected]

