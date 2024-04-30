Xai Foundation Launches Nodes on Nirvana Cloud, Ushering In a New Era of Layer 3 Scalability and Cutting Edge Web3 Cloud Computing for Gaming

Through the partnership with Nirvana Labs, Xai RPC nodes are now available to developers building on the Xai gaming chain

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Nirvana Cloud, Xai Foundation today announced the public launch of Xai RPC nodes to support Xai, the gaming blockchain that will enable real economies in the next generation of gaming. The Xai Foundation has deployed mainnet RPC nodes on Nirvana Cloud, which are available for developers via the Nirvana Labs developer platform.

Available today, the RPC nodes are deployed in five of Nirvana Cloud's global regions including North America, Central Europe, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia. With Xai deploying on Nirvana Cloud's global bare metal cloud in five distinct regions, users are guaranteed the strongest uptime, lowest latency, and lowest cost per requests (CPR) for their blockchain data needs. Current Xai ecosystem partners and builders including Camelot DEX, Dora, Goldsky, and Supra Oracles are operational on the nodes.

Soby, a core contributor to Xai, commented on today's news: "This collaboration ensures that game developers building on Xai have access to the most reliable and cost-effective infrastructure needed to power their games. Nirvana Cloud's global reach and bare metal technology guarantee the low latency and high uptime crucial for a seamless gaming experience. This is a significant step forward in empowering developers and fostering a thriving ecosystem for the future of blockchain-native gaming."

The Xai nodes have been launched on bare metal deployment, with improved cost, global distribution, speed, and reliability for Xai game developers, delivering a better user experience for their end users. Nirvana RPC nodes deliver creators powerful tools such as auto-scaling and provisioning of cloud resources to handle the most demanding web3 use cases, as well as auto-routing to the nearest node, so developers can focus solely on the projects they are building.

Dan Burke, CEO of Nirvana Labs, added: "Nirvana and Xai are coming together to solve a critical component of next-gen gaming with the newest in web3 tooling. We are ushering in a new era of blockchain infrastructure and usability with the latest in layer 3 scalability and cutting edge web3 cloud computing to bring high performance and cost optimized cloud infrastructure to the gaming industry. We are proud today to be first to market with Xai mainnet nodes deployed globally on Nirvana's bare metal cloud."

Nirvana Labs, by utilizing its own proprietary bare metal cloud purpose built for web3 workloads, differentiates itself in three core areas versus traditional web2 providers and blockchain infrastructure providers reliant on web2 cloud providers: scalability and cost management, availability and latency, and through the comprehensive support and resources provided to clients.

Tailored specifically for gaming, the Xai blockchain offers traditional gamers an abstracted wallet and account experience, provides developers with increased gas and contract limits, and establishes a fully decentralized ecosystem that fosters trust and transparency for all participants.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by operating a node which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

About Nirvana Cloud

Nirvana Cloud is purpose built for the distinct workload characteristics of web3, emphasizing high CPU clock speeds, low RAM latency, and low storage latency which are starkly different from conventional web2 general-purpose tasks. Nirvana's cloud architecture is built with key objectives and metrics desirable for web3 firms: low latency and high throughput, resource cost optimization, CPU / RAM scalability and customizations, resilience and reliability, security and privacy, governance and sovereignty, and web3 focused tooling and customer support.

