Xai Foundation Reports First Half 2024 Results and Operational Updates

Xai H1 2024 Highlights

Launched its Sentry Nodes Network which resulted in over 13,000 ETH in node sales, marking it as the largest mint in Arbitrum Ecosystem history and giving the Xai community unprecedented stake in the network.

Reached an all-time high in transactions per second (TPS), pushing the Ethereum ecosystem to its own all-time high in total TPS, and is currently boasting over 9 million daily transactions on Xai.

Introduced Xai Builder, a comprehensive web3 development platform powered by Sequence technology for traditional developers to incorporate web3 elements into their games and dApps .

Instituted a significant upgrade to the Xai staking system, Staking Pools, to enhance user involvement by offering new opportunities for Xai token holders and network health.

Surpassed 1.7 million active wallet addresses

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today released its mid-year business update for the 2024 calendar year.

Soby, a core contributor to Xai, remarked, "The first half of 2024 was transformative for Xai. Our ecosystem has experienced unprecedented growth, from the successful launch of Xai Builder, to the expansion of our gaming portfolio through strategic partnerships. The enthusiastic adoption of our Sentry Node system and the surge in network activity underscore Xai's position as the blockchain solution of choice for high-performance gaming, as the Xai Vanguard: Genesis campaign has propelled us to become the highest-volume EVM chain by TPS in the industry. With developers and gamers increasingly embracing our technology, it's clear that Xai is setting new standards in the blockchain gaming industry and we're excited to continue pushing the boundaries of gaming and delivering unparalleled experiences for our players."

Xai has seen remarkable growth across several key metrics in the first half of 2024, solidifying its position in the blockchain gaming sector. New daily addresses and active monthly addresses have surged, as the company surpassed 1.7 million active wallet addresses during H1 2024.

This progress reflects the strong demand for Xai's high-performance gaming infrastructure. Recent initiatives, such as the launch of Xai Builder and Xai Connect, have played a crucial role in expanding Xai's ecosystem and driving its rapid growth, with Crypto Unicorns, a game recently migrated to Xai, being named the #1 play-to-earn game by Dappradar .

As the leading blockchain for gaming and high-performance applications, Xai continues to evolve its offerings to meet the changing needs of developers, gamers, and the broader Web3 community.

Operational Update

Xai Foundation

The Xai Foundation continues to ensure the maintenance, validity and security of the Xai Network, furthering its development as a premier blockchain for gaming and high-performance applications with major announcements such as:

Launched its Sentry Node Network which resulted in over 13,000 ETH (~42.7M) in node key sales , marking it as the largest mint in Arbitrum Ecosystem history.

, marking it as the largest mint in Arbitrum Ecosystem history. Introduced Xai Builder , a comprehensive web3 development platform powered by Sequence technology for traditional developers to incorporate web3 elements into their games and dApps . Xai Builder provides a unified development environment that simplifies game creation on Xai, and enables developers to quickly deliver high-quality gaming experiences across multiple devices.

, a comprehensive web3 development platform powered by technology for traditional developers to incorporate web3 elements into their games and . Prepared for the launch of industry-leading titles by partnering with the best primitive and infrastructure providers, including Nirvana Labs. Deployed mainnet RPC nodes on Nirvana Cloud , which are available for developers using their baremetal web3 optimized cloud infrastructure.

Announced the completion of the pilot phase for the Xai Tokenomics Bootcamp in partnership with Offchain Labs which provided extensive expertise to development teams and streamlined the creation process of both new web3 titles and established games looking to build or add web3 framework to an existing experience.

in partnership with Offchain Labs which provided extensive expertise to development teams and streamlined the creation process of both new web3 titles and established games looking to build or add web3 framework to an existing experience. Initiated the Xai Vanguard: Genesis campaign to promote adoption of the Xai Blockchain and ecosystem. This campaign quickly propelled the Xai Blockchain to the highest volume EVM chain in the industry according to L2beat.com , and has led in this category for well over a month since the middle of June 2024 . Xai remains the only gaming-centric blockchain to hold this accomplishment, featuring 5-100x more TPS than notable industry competitors.

to promote adoption of the Xai Blockchain and ecosystem.

Xai Ecosystem

The Xai Ecosystem experienced record-setting accomplishments for the industry with milestones including:

Through the first half of 2024, Xai released premiere games including, Tarochi and Crypto Unicorns, and announced anticipated migrations for many more coming soon including:

Cyberpunk-themed MMO with a vast interactive metaverse, Yaku Corp .

. The Open Beta for Lost Glitches, a blend of web2 familiarity and web3 innovation, which has emerged as a standout title in the Xai blockchain network.

Free-to-play extraction shooter treasure hunt game, Planet X, is set to bring its unique "hunt, extract, win" gameplay to the Xai network with a host of real-world prizes.

Valeria Games' Land Before War, a mobile real-time strategy (RTS) game made for iOS and Android, announced it will be migrating to Xai ahead of its planned launch later this year.

What's Next

For the next half of 2024, Xai Foundation will continue to work with premiere web3 games in the space by expanding its portfolio of games deploying on Xai with titles including Lost Glitches , My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend ( MAYG ), Valeria and the highly anticipated game from Ex Populus, Final Form . In addition to bringing Xai users a continuous stream of high quality game releases, Xai Foundation will maintain advancements to the Xai blockchain through strategic partnerships and enhancement of the protocol, sentry nodes and ecosystem.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by operating a node which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

