Xai Foundation Welcomes Peeking Duck Studios' My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend to Xai via Strategic Partnership

The partnership will see the launch of social competitive web3 game, My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend (MAYG), and all additional upcoming titles, exclusively on Xai

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced a strategic partnership with web3 gaming creatives, Peeking Duck Studios, to bring My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend (MAYG) and all upcoming titles from the studio, exclusively to Xai. MAYG will be the first to go live on Xai, bringing the 1990's Ginza District Tokyo-inspired title to Xai's growing gaming community.

"After three years of passion and dedication, we are extremely pleased to find a home on the Xai network that matches our goals for scale and impact in the space. Not only are they backed by proven great technology, but they are led by a native Web3 team that truly understands what mainstream adoption takes. Xai supports teams that are creating games that serve as a disruptive solution to the market" said Sinjin David Jung, Founder and Head Game Designer of MAYG.

An original PC game developed for web3, MAYG is a turn-based 3rd person shooter multiplayer game that aims to introduce a new social competitive gaming genre through the innovation of web3. MAYG will have special global promotions to bring in competitive female gamers into this new genre. MAYG is led by a world-class game development team at the helm, including Lukasz Drozdek, former lead at Sega Secret Level Studios, Danny Pisano, former Bandai Namco casual games studio head and Sinjin David Jung, former Asia regional director of Pokerstars.

"We are excited to embrace the unique and ambitious gaming selections from Peeking Duck Studios.," said Soby, a core contributor to Xai. "Our teams share a vision of scaling blockchain-based games to the masses and we're confident that Peeking Duck's suite of games offers our community members an experience that will cultivate a wide audience of gamers."

"Our studio was waiting to build with a team dedicated to putting gamers first and in Xai Games we have found exactly what players are looking for," said Lukasz Drozdek, studio head of MAYG. "We knew Xai was putting gamers first because our first conversation was all about whether or not the game will be fun and could scale. Our immediate goal now is becoming a flagship game to represent Xai Games," added Danny Pisano, the lead producer of MAYG.

MAYG will have a final open two month playtest period before releasing their open beta by the year's end.

About Xai Foundation

The primary objective of the Xai Foundation is to foster the growth of developers and games within the Xai AI blockchain ecosystem. This encompasses attracting third-party developers, implementing effective marketing strategies, and offering financing opportunities to web3 game developers. As the custodian of the blockchain and its associated token, the Xai Foundation plays a pivotal role in supporting the integrity of the platform.

About Xai Games

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Anyone can support the Xai network by operating a node which allows them to receive network rewards and participate in governance. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

About My Angry Yakuza Girlfriend (MAYG)

MAYG was developed by Peeking Duck Studios as an original PC game that was designed as a fully native Web3 game. Led by former senior producers and executives of Sega, Bandai Namco, EA and Pokerstars, MAYG is creating a new social competitive genre based on an open game economy design only made possible through the innovation of blockchain technology.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Xai Foundation