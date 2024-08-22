Xai partners with Huddle01 to bring DePIN connectivity to their gaming ecosystem

Huddle01 dRTC, a DePIN set to disrupt the centralized RTC market, is partnering with Xai to bring low-cost audio/video connectivity to their gaming ecosystem.

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xai Foundation, a core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, today announced a strategic partnership with Huddle01, a decentralized Real-Time Communications (dRTC) Network to provide low-cost connectivity to developers. As per the partnership, game developers in Xai's ecosystem will soon be able to leverage Huddle01's low-cost Unity SDK to build cost-effective games with high-quality audio/video connectivity between players, enriching the gameplay experience.

Huddle01's dRTC tech that eliminates the dependency on centralized data centres and instead routes audio/video packets via their network of Media Nodes has been tested rigorously to support ultra-low latency communication. Their native video and audio conferencing app built on the dRTC network is already being used by communities like XMTP, Phaver, Unlock Protocol and many others. With the launch of Unity SDK and partnership with Xai, Huddle01 aims to serve the growing gaming community and enable developers to create more immersive games without the need for expensive infrastructure.

"We're excited to partner with Xai and support their growing gaming ecosystem. They're spearheading next-gen gaming by enabling real economies and open trade without any complexities. With Huddle01's Unity SDK we're excited to provide creators a more reliable and sustainable infrastructure to bring low latency audio/video connectivity to their games and attract more players." said Ayush Ranjan, Co-Founder and CEO of Huddle01. "This partnership marks a new era for multiplayer games on Xai, and we're excited to see what game developers build with Huddle01's Unity SDK."

Combining Huddle01's dRTC tech with Xai's open and reliable gaming infrastructure, this partnership is set to foster an unparalleled gaming experience with more intuitive, accessible, and innovative games. Players can communicate with each other efficiently, enhancing the gameplay and reducing friction. Developers can truly unleash their creativity and not worry about expensive costs that come with traditional Unity SDKs.

"Managing the cost of resources for our ecosystem and partner studios is always a value that we look to provide which is getting a major overhaul thanks to Huddle01," said Soby, a core contributor to the Xai network. "Leveraging their DePIN technology to provide low cost and high throughput audio and visual support for developers will take a huge chunk out of the overhead cost for projects and help bring even more innovative titles to market on Xai."

For more information about Huddle01, please visit huddle01.com. To check out XAI's diverse gaming ecosystem visit Xai.games.

About Xai

Xai was developed to enable real economies and open trade in the next generation of video games. With Xai, potentially billions of traditional gamers can own and trade valuable in-game items in their favorite games for the first time, without the need to use crypto-wallets. Xai is developed by Offchain Labs leveraging Arbitrum technology.

About Huddle01

Huddle01 is the world's 1st DePIN dedicated to making real-time communication more performant, secure and 95% cheaper. The network leverages people's unused internet bandwidth to route audio/video packets and provide ultra low latency communication for industries like gaming, AI, metaverse, social and more.

