Xailient and Hualai Technology Co., Ltd Join Forces to Transform the Future of Smart Cameras

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hualai Technology Co., Ltd, and Xailient Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to provide the smart home and security market with privacy-safe, manageable, low-cost smart cameras. This transformative collaboration brings together the leader in low-cost smart camera hardware manufacturing with the world leader in responsible, regulatory-compliant AI Computer Vision software. The combined solutions, available now, dramatically lower the barriers to entry of new products into the smart home market, offering customers cutting-edge AI, low cost smart cameras, and IoT manageability for regulatory compliance and sustainable service deployment.

In an era marked by the growing demand for intelligent home security and automation, Hualai has emerged as a trusted player, delivering high-quality smart cameras with advanced features and integrations into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud solutions for IOT (Internet of Things) and video services. Simultaneously, Xailient has harnessed the power of Edge AI to create an innovative, scalable platform for privacy-compliant computer vision.

The partnership between Xailient and Hualai Technology accelerates the trend of turn-key, production-ready solutions in smart camera technology in several key ways:

Faster Time to Market: The combined Hualai -Xailient solution enables customers to start generating revenue through new product shipments and connected services within a quarter – a dramatic acceleration from the current industry norm of 9-15 months.

Improved Profitability: Edge AI reduces cloud computing costs by 80% or more, while improving the customer's experience through faster responses and more resilience to network connectivity challenges.

Privacy and Security: The combined solution enhances privacy and security with edge processing, encryption, user consent, and privacy policy enforcement, ensuring that data collected by smart cameras is protected and used responsibly.

Regulatory Compliance: Data collection has become subject to privacy laws in more than 80 jurisdictions globally. The Xailient-Hualai solution gives companies and consumers control over what data is collected, when, and for what purpose.

Hualai's camera products and integrations are supported with Xailient's state-of-the-art AI models and algorithms which enable smart cameras to perform advanced tasks such as object detection, facial recognition, and anomaly detection. The Integrated hardware and software Turn-Key solution reduces engineering time and effort, and reduces schedule and cost risks frequently associated with launching new or updated smart home products.

"We are excited to collaborate with Hualai to bring the next generation of smart cameras to market." said Lars Oleson, CEO of Xailient. "Our combined expertise empowers businesses to harness profitable growth in their smart camera strategy."

"Hualai's partnership with Xailient will enable Privacy Complaint AI automation for smart camera designs capable of driving the ultimate experience of services," said Foresto Zhang, General Manager of Hualai Global Enterprise Product & Sevice Soluton Business Unit, "together, we provide more robust, more cost-effective, and more scalable smart camera solutions with a quick time to market."

The announcement today reveals a program of collaboration that has been underway for over 18 months, and the solution is available for select customers now. Additional details, including innovative consumer products which leverage the Hualai-Xailient solution will be revealed in January at the upcoming CES 2024 in Las Vegas (formerly Consumer Electronics Show).

About Xailient: Xailient is the world leader in privacy-safe artificial intelligence solutions for computer vision applications. Their AI software enables real-time object detection, facial recognition, and other computer vision tasks and manages compliance with privacy and AI regulations in over 80 jurisdictions globally. Xailient's patented technologies drive transformation across various industries, from security to retail, by enabling AI at the edge of devices. www.xailient.com

About Hualai Technology Co., Ltd: Hualai Smart Home Cameras is a leading provider of cutting-edge smart home security and automation solutions. The company is committed to delivering security, convenience, and peace of mind to consumers worldwide through its innovative products and services. Learn more at https://www.hualaikeji.com/

