Xait acquires BlueprintCPQ to expand software offering and fuel international growth

STAVANGER, Norway, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian tender software specialist Xait acquires BlueprintCPQ, a provider of enterprise-class configure, price and quote software worldwide, adding to Xait's collaboration software solution XaitPorter, ideal for tenders, proposals and reports for major corporations.

Xait offers a complete all-in-one co-authoring software solution for teams to collaboratively create, manage and produce documents. XaitPorter, the company's core co-authoring software, enables hundreds of people on multiple locations to work together simultaneously on for example complex tender documents. With XaitPorter, document creation is done up to 70% faster, with higher document quality and higher win rates.

With the acquisition of BlueprintCPQ, Xait adds a leading configure, price and quote (CPQ) software to its offering, providing quick and accurate pricing for combinations of interdependent products and services, making preparations of quotations easier and more efficient.

Established in 1999, BlueprintCPQ has offices in Cheltenham, UK, and Boston, USA. The company employs 7 people.

"We are pleased to welcome BlueprintCPQ and its excellent team to Xait, adding advanced CPQ features to our fully integrated co-authoring solution. Together we can provide both streamlined and optimized document production and calculations, maximizing customers' revenues from bids and proposals and other business-critical documents," says Eirik Gudmundsen, CEO of Xait.

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2020, Xait is experiencing strong growth from its leading position in the global oil and gas supply industry, with major corporations such as Honeywell, Siemens and ABB on the client list.

"Xait has become a true industry-agnostic challenger in the fast-growing co-authoring, automation and collaboration software market. We experience strong interest from major corporations in for example IT, telecom and construction, looking for the right solution to manage their complex tender and documentation creation processes. We look forward to continuing our international expansion with an even stronger offering, which both existing and new customers stand to benefit from," Gudmundsen continues.

Kevin Geraghty, co-founder and CEO of BlueprintCPQ, looks forward to joining the Xait team.

"Our vision is to help companies become easier to buy from, no matter how complex their offer. I can't think of a better match than Xait to make this come true. We are really looking forward to be part of Xait's continued customer-focused product development and growth journey, helping even more companies around the world to win new revenue."

The purchase price is undisclosed.

About Xait

Founded in 2000, Xait is a global Software Technology Company providing enterprise customers with software for document co-authoring, automation and collaboration.

Our cloud-based software XaitPorter is a complete all-in-one co-authoring solution for teams to collaboratively create, manage and produce documents. Streamline and optimize your document production to maximize your revenue from bids and proposals and other business-critical documents.

Visit our website to learn more: xait.com

