Xalient Named On the First Ever Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces List

  • The inaugural Global Top 100 is composed of organizations across North America, EMEA, and Australasia.
  • Xalient ranks alongside Top 100 companies such as Anheuser-Busch, Concentrix, Experian, Federal Reserve Bank of NY, Gartner, and Rackspace Technology.
  • Earlier this year Xalient was voted among the Top Inspiring Workplaces in EMEA.

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure network and digital identity transformation specialist, Xalient, today announced that it has been included in the first ever Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list. Earlier in the year Xalient was voted among the top best companies in the EMEA Inspiring Workplace Awards 2023.

Independently judged, the Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2023 asked each organization to complete an entry form consisting of six key elements. These are elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace and include: culture and purpose, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and diversity, communication and employee experience.

Commenting on the award, David Bowes, Chief People Officer at Xalient, said: "I am immensely proud that Xalient has been recognized as an Inspiring Workplace not only in EMEA, but worldwide.  We are building a global company and this recognition is important to us as we continue to grow our international footprint and attract the best talent to fuel that growth."

"Our people and our culture are critical to our success, and we have worked hard to ensure that our development programs and other initiatives to nurture our talent are not only inspiring but are a top priority for the business. In the current economic climate, the focus for most organizations is on optimizing the workforce and creating operational efficiencies.  The reality is that the only lever you can pull to influence productivity and business performance is people. So, investing in them is critical to the overall success of the company."

Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: "There are no geographical boundaries to an Inspiring Workplace and the people who create them. It is with pride that we publish the Top 100 Global Inspiring Workplaces list for the very first time. Congratulations to Xalient who made both their regional list and the new worldwide accolade."

In August, Xalient acquired Integral Partners LLC, a US-based digital identity consulting and advisory firm with over a decade of experience focused exclusively on IAM. The combination of these two dynamic organizations will accelerate future worldwide growth for Xalient.  

This new global accolade comes off the back of many other significant recognitions achieved this year, including Xalient being named among Europe's Fastest Growing Companies in 2023 by the Financial Times for the second consecutive year.  As well as being listed among 40 Best Employers in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. To learn more about Xalient and its services, visit www.xalient.com.

About Xalient  

Xalient addresses the challenges large global enterprises face around networking and security. Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the USA, Xalient counts Kellogg's, Avis Budget Group, WPP and Keurig Dr Pepper among its clients. It was established eight years ago to disrupt the traditional markets for secure networking, taking advantage of the huge shift to cloud technology that has created high demand for flexible, cost-effective global connectivity and protection against increasingly complex cyber threats.  Combining transformative, software-defined network, security, and communication technologies with intelligent managed services with its AIOps Platform- Martina and driving Zero Trust initiatives that keep the world's largest brands more resilient, adaptable and responsive to change.    

