Xanadu and EV Group partner to build industrial-scale photonic quantum hardware

TORONTO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Xanadu Quantum Technologies Ltd. ("Xanadu") (NASDAQ: XNDU) (TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, and EV Group (EVG), a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment, today announced a strategic partnership to develop critical heterogeneous integration and wafer bonding processes to facilitate the scalability of photonic quantum systems. Throughout this partnership, Xanadu and EVG expect to utilize EVG's industrial manufacturing tools to fabricate the specialized chips used in Xanadu's photonic quantum computers, with the goal of accelerating the progression of quantum computing chip manufacturing from the lab to high-volume production.

As the semiconductor and photonics industries evolve, heterogeneous integration has emerged as a high-growth frontier. It allows for the seamless combination of multiple functional materials and platforms—such as silicon, lithium niobate, and III-V semiconductors—onto a single, unified chip. EVG's industry-leading bonding expertise helps Xanadu engineer the high-precision and ultra-clean interfaces required to bring together the photonic chip material stack across different platforms. This process is integral to Xanadu's mission of building a quantum data centre that is both manufacturable and scalable.

"Heterogeneous integration is the key to unlocking the next generation of photonic performance," said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu. "Working with EV Group allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible on-chip, bringing us ever closer to a useful, large-scale quantum data center."

"This partnership is a clear demonstration of how established semiconductor technologies can accelerate next-generation high-performance computing, and quantum is the next frontier," said Paul Lindner, Executive Technology Director, at EVG. "We are proud to support Xanadu by providing the high-precision bonding and interface engineering solutions required to unite and scale complex photonic platforms. This collaboration demonstrates how our advanced integration technologies are paving the way for the quantum computing era."

This collaboration is working towards a shift from demonstrator systems to industrial-scale quantum hardware. By leveraging EVG's advanced bonding solutions, Xanadu is streamlining the transition of complex photonic circuits from specialized labs to standard semiconductor foundries, accelerating the timeline for a commercially viable, fault-tolerant quantum computer.

About Xanadu: Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu.ai or follow us on X @XanaduAI.

About EV Group: EV Group (EVG) provides innovative process solutions and expertise that serve leading-edge and future semiconductor designs and chip integration schemes. The company's vision of being the first in exploring new techniques and supporting next-generation applications of micro- and nanofabrication technologies enables customers to successfully commercialize new product ideas. EVG's high-volume-manufacturing-ready products, which include wafer bonding, lithography, thin-wafer processing and metrology equipment, enable advances in semiconductor front-end scaling, 3D integration and advanced packaging, as well as in other electronics and photonics applications. More information at www.EVGroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: statements regarding the ability of heterogeneous integration to improve photonic performance; Xanadu and EVG's ability to successfully utilize EVG's industrial manufacturing tools to fabricate the specialized chips used in Xanadu's photonic quantum computers; Xanadu's ability to bring its technology to market; Xanadu's ability to scale its technology platform and advance toward practical, real-world use cases; Xanadu's ability to accelerate its commercial roadmap and leadership in photonic quantum computing;beliefs regarding the potential of light-based quantum systems to offer a path to scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing; and Xanadu's mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of Xanadu. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the actual results of the combined company following the transaction, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: that Xanadu is pursuing an emerging technology, faces significant technical challenges and may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Xanadu's historical net losses and limited operating history; Xanadu's expectations regarding future financial performance, capital requirements and unit economics; Xanadu's use and reporting of business and operational metrics; Xanadu's competitive landscape; Xanadu's dependence on members of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the potential need for additional future financing; Xanadu's ability to manage growth and expand its operations; potential future acquisitions or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; Xanadu's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Xanadu's concentration of revenue in contracts with government or state-funded entities; Xanadu's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; risks associated with privacy, data protection or cybersecurity incidents and related regulations; the use, rate of adoption, and regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; uncertainty or changes with respect to taxes, trade conditions and the macroeconomic environment; material weaknesses in Xanadu's internal control over financial reporting and the combined company's ability to maintain internal control over financial reporting and operate as a public company; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings or government investigations that may be commenced against Xanadu; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction; the ability of the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future; and other factors described in Xanadu's filings with the SEC (www.sec.gov) and the Canadian Securities Administrators (www.sedarplus.com). These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified above materialize; that there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and that no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by Xanadu with the SEC and the Canadian Securities Administrators, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements reflect the expectations, plans and forecasts of Xanadu's management as of the date of this communication; subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. While Xanadu may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these statements.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this communication, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

SOURCE Xanadu