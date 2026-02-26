Xanadu and Lockheed Martin Launch Joint Research Initiative to Redefine the Foundations of Quantum Machine Learning

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Xanadu, a global leader in quantum computing software and quantum-photonic hardware, today announced a new research initiative with Lockheed Martin, the global defense and technology company, to advance the foundational theory and emerging applications of Quantum Machine Learning (QML).

The research will focus on generative models, machine learning techniques that learn from data to create new, realistic representations. Generative models underpin much of today's progress in AI, for example in large language models, but these are data-hungry energy-intensive techniques that struggle in applications where data is scarce. This new collaboration will explore how quantum computers can exploit Fourier-based operations that are fundamentally inaccessible to classical machine learning methods, opening up new potential applications to the design of complex experiments in industries such as defense, finance, and pharmaceuticals.

"This work is about rethinking the foundations of how quantum computers can learn," said Christian Weedbrook, Founder and CEO of Xanadu. "By revisiting core quantum primitives, we hope to uncover entirely new ways of representing and processing data. Lockheed Martin brings deep domain expertise that makes them an ideal teammate for this exploration. We're thrilled to explore these ideas together and contribute to the evolving theory of quantum machine learning."

"At Lockheed Martin, we are actively exploring quantum technologies that could transform computation and sensing," said Dani Couger, Quantum Technologies Lead for Lockheed Martin. "This collaboration with Xanadu pushes the frontiers of QML and deepens our understanding of how future quantum systems may support national security and advanced technology development."

This collaboration aims to build upon Xanadu's growing portfolio of quantum computing research, which seeks to unlock practical quantum applications across industries. It reflects a commitment by both Xanadu and Lockheed Martin to advance the fundamental science behind quantum computing and enhance its long-term impact. By tackling open questions at the intersection of quantum theory and machine learning, Xanadu and Lockheed Martin aim to lay the groundwork for future breakthroughs in both research and real-world applications.

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu.ai or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @XanaduAI .

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at lockheedmartin.com. Follow @LMNews on X for the latest company updates.

