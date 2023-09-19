Xanadu and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) partner to create South Korea's first quantum-classical hybrid computing infrastructure

This partnership will push the boundaries of quantum research by creating a quantum-classical hybrid infrastructure powered by PennyLane.

TORONTO and DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xanadu ( xanadu.ai ), a world leader in photonic quantum computing, and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), a leading national research institute, partner to create South Korea's first quantum-classical hybrid computing infrastructure for providing the regional scientific community with new research capabilities.

The quantum-classical hybrid circuit software development kit (SDK) developed through this partnership will establish the backend infrastructure to KISTI's cloud service for connecting various classical and quantum hardware platforms. Xanadu's open-source software library, PennyLane , and its high-performance quantum simulator, Lightning , will be employed as foundational tools for developing this SDK, empowering South Korean researchers with seamless access to hybrid computing resources and performing state-of-the-art research.

Since 1962, KISTI has played a pivotal role in bolstering South Korea's global leadership in science and technology innovation. Over the past decade, KISTI has been actively involved in a wide range of quantum projects. These include research in computational designs of quantum logic devices, as well as extending the scope of quantum circuit simulations with parallel computing in large classical computing environments. Combining Xanadu's and KISTI's quantum expertise unlocks the potential to leverage the power of both classical and quantum computing technologies.

"We're excited to partner with KISTI to develop South Korea's first hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure," said Christian Weedbrook, Xanadu founder and Chief Executive Officer. "PennyLane's ability to run on all major quantum hardware makes it an excellent framework to base development on, and we look forward to seeing the projects that come of this."

"Our mission is to build a better future with science and technology infrastructure and data," said Dr. Kim Jaesoo, President of KISTI. "We are thrilled to expand our research capabilities and bring this new technology to South Korea by partnering with Xanadu."

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world's leading quantum hardware and software companies. The company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit www.xanadu.ai or follow us on Twitter (X) @XanaduAI .

About Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI)

KISTI is a Korean national research institute that leads high performance computing (HPC) R&D activities in South Korea. Founded in 1962, KISTI has been participating in the national flagship project launched to develop a 50-qubit full-stack quantum computer, with a major role in the development of a parallelized quantum circuit simulator and a cloud service framework for quantum computing.

SOURCE Xanadu