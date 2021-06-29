Xanatek Expands to Better Serve Small and Mid-Sized Insurance Agencies

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xanatek, the agency management system (AMS) company dedicated to serving small and mid-sized agencies, is continuing its mission to help agents get more out of their systems. The company expanded in the West, opening a new office in Colorado Springs, CO.

Xanatek's solution was created to fill an important gap in the market, providing a management system designed specifically for small and mid-sized agencies packaged with superior training and support. The new offices in Colorado Springs, located where many of its new clients are, enables the company to provide the customer service they desire during the hours they are working. Xanatek now has employees located in South Bend, IN, Colorado Springs, CO, New York, and Florida.

"Independent agents work within the communities they serve. We want to give them the same experience when working with their agency management system that they give to their own clients," said Brent Sheppard, CEO of Xanatek. "As a former agent myself, I understand the power an agency management system has on sales, service and profitability within the agency. Having the system that works with your agency and getting the support you need when you need it is critical, especially in today's market. We want to make sure that our customers can get the support they require, when they need it most – during their hours of operation."

One of the ways Xanatek helps its agencies gain an advantage is with its recent acquisition of Agency Sales Machine, a tracking software that analyzes producers' sales production. Users will now be able to conduct audits of their lead acquisition to better fine tune their sales approach. The solution will be integrated into the current Xanatek platform and offered as a new feature with no additional cost to users.

Sheppard commented, "Harnessing the power of data is essential for agents to be competitive and survive in this tough market. So much of that information is located right in their agency management systems. We don't just want to be a system that helps agents organize customer information. We want to enable them to take this information to the next level by analyzing it and using those insights to secure more wins and ultimately grow their business."

About Xanatek

Since 1995, Xanatek's advanced, cloud-based agency management system helps independent agents better run their businesses. Founded by Brent Sheppard, a former insurance agent, Xanatek was created to bundle an easy-to-use management system with support and training at a value-based price. The system enables agents to access critical client data, process new policies, changes, and service clients, quickly, easily and efficiently. For more information visit: xanatek.com

Contact:

Candace Boyle

(610) 256-1068

[email protected]

SOURCE Xanatek, Inc.

