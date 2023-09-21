Xandar Kardian Solidifies Agreement with Reassurance Solutions to Better Wellbeing of Inmates

News provided by

Xandar Kardian

21 Sep, 2023, 11:38 ET

Leveraging continuous vital sign monitoring within the prison population without the need of cameras directs resources for serious medical events at the very onset of symptoms increasing positive patient outcomes.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of Toronto-based healthcare technology company Xandar Kardian's UWB radar sensors in a maximum-security institution in Hong Kong that saved the life of an inmate, Reassurance Solutions has signed on to deploy the company's sensor technology within its correctional facilities.

Continue Reading

Xandar Kardian's cutting-edge UWB radar technology reacts to the micro-vibrations of the human body, such as a heart beating or lung pumping, for highly accurate vital sign measurements. Importantly, the Xandar Kardian sensors require no wearables on the inmate, no video or audio recordings, no software to operate, and no battery to change – providing a completely autonomous, continuous, and privacy-secure health-monitoring solution.

"We know that people feel strongly about a myriad of issues in the prison system, but everyone agrees that an inmate should be safe and receive care if needed," Co-founder and Managing Director of Xandar Kardian Sam Yang said. "By partnering with people and organizations who want to improve the wellbeing of the prison population with this breakthrough in technology that provides important health data while being HIPAA-compliant, we know that we're saving lives. We've already done it."

"Safety has always been a priority, but for too long we've had to rely on manual interventions," said Eric Vaughn, Jailer for the Simpson County Detention Center in Kentucky. "By adopting this incredible technology into our systems, we hope it shows our commitment to keeping both our inmates and staff safe and healthy."

"Knowing that we have the same technology that is deployed in healthcare facilities must serve as a comfort to the families with relatives who are currently incarcerated," said David Knight, Jailer at the McCracken County Regional Detention Center in Kentucky. "We believe that by deploying this technology, we can offer better care to anyone under our supervision."

"Just because someone is serving time doesn't make them any less human," added Eric Vaughn. "We want to treat our population with the services that anyone else under medical duress would receive and Xandar Kardian's technology is helping us do that."

To learn more information about Xandar Kardian and the XK300 Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution, as well as the company's current efforts in the corrections sector, visit the Xandar Kardian website at www.xkcorp.com.

About Xandar Kardian: 
Xandar Kardian is a US Delaware C-Corp with international operations spanning South Korea, Canada, and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. Founded in 2017, the team behind Xandar Kardian is focused on digital radar signal processing from start-to-finish, having received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its XK300 in April 2021.

Contact:
Ruben Marinbach
Senior Account Director
GreenRoom Agency
[email protected]
305-347-1787 Ext. 305

SOURCE Xandar Kardian

