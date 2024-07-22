Xander Schauffele Wins His 2nd Major At The Open Championship With Callaway Clubs and Golf Ball

Schauffele makes history and becomes the Champion Golfer of the Year with an iconic final round 65 at Royal Troon

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Callaway Staff Professional Xander Schauffele earned his 2nd major win of the year at The Open to become the Champion Golfer Of The Year. Schauffele put on a spectacular performance, carding an incredible final round 65 to capture The Claret Jug at Royal Troon.

Callaway Staff Pro Xander Schauffele captured his 2nd major win at The Open Championship.

His winning equipment setup included a Callaway Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver, Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Fairway Wood, Apex TCB Irons, a new Opus Wedge, a Chrome Tour Golf Ball, and an Odyssey Putter. Schauffele also carded a final round 65 at the PGA Championship in May, where he birdied the 72nd hole to secure his 1st major win.

Callaway's Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Drivers, Chrome Tour Golf Ball Family and new Opus Wedges have now earned 3 major wins with Xander's victories and Yuka Saso's win at the U.S. Women's Open. His Chrome Tour Golf Ball is the new gold standard in performance; it provides Xander with total performance from tee-to-green, with fast ball speeds and outstanding greenside control. Schauffele joined Callaway and Odyssey's Staff at the beginning of 2018, and he is now #2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"We're thrilled to congratulate Xander Schauffele on achieving his 2nd major win of the year, and the 3rd major win of the year for our Callaway clubs and Chrome Tour Golf Ball family," said Chip Brewer, President & CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands. "It's so rare for a player to win multiple majors in a year, and to do so speaks to both his incredible talent and his performance under pressure. We couldn't be prouder of him."

