Xander Schauffele Wins PGA Championship With Callaway Clubs and Golf Ball

Schauffele earns his first major victory and sets the lowest winning score in major championship history with a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Driver, Chrome Tour Golf Ball, and an Odyssey Putter

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, Callaway Staff Professional Xander Schauffele earned his first major win at the 2024 PGA Championship. Schauffele also set the record for the lowest score in major championship history at 21-under with rounds of 62-68-68-65 at Valhalla Golf Club, highlighted by a clinching birdie on the 72nd hole.

Xander Schauffele won the PGA Championship on Sunday with a birdie on the final hole. Schauffele's winning equipment included a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver and a Chrome Tour Golf Ball.

His winning equipment setup included a Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver, Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Fairway Wood, Apex UW, Apex TCB Irons, a JAWS Raw Wedge, a new Chrome Tour Golf Ball, and an Odyssey Putter. Xander won the PGA Championship in wire-to-wire fashion, after carding an opening round 62 on Thursday that tied the lowest round ever in a major. He also shot a 62 last year during the opening round of the 2023 U.S. Open.

Xander's Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond Driver features an industry-first Ai Smart Face that promotes multiple sweet spots across the entire face. This face design optimizes driver performance using swing dynamics from thousands of real golfers. These swing dynamics, or Swing Code, consist of swing speed, club delivery, and face orientation just prior to impact. Callaway's Paradym Ai Smoke is the #1 Driver in the U.S. market for Q1, per Golf Datatech.

His Chrome Tour Golf Ball provides Xander with total performance from tee-to-green, with fast ball speeds and outstanding greenside control. To put that into greater context, he's currently 2nd on the PGA TOUR this year in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, 2nd in Strokes Gained: Total and 8th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. The new Chrome Tour lineup has helped Callaway achieve its highest share ever in the premium golf ball category.

His Odyssey Putter features a mallet shape, and it helped him make key putts throughout the weekend. Odyssey is the #1 Putter at the PGA Championship, it's the #1 Putter on Tour, and it's the #1 Putter in the U.S. market for Q1, per Golf Datatech. Schauffele joined Callaway and Odyssey's Staff at the beginning of 2018, and since then he has won 6 PGA TOUR events along with the Gold Medal in 2021. He is now #2 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"It's an honor to win the PGA Championship, and I want to thank everyone at Callaway who has helped to play such an important role in my performance," said Schauffele. "I'm confident in my equipment, and I've developed an incredible relationship with the team ever since I've been on their staff. I'm so happy to celebrate this with them."

"We're excited to congratulate Xander Schauffele on his major victory at the PGA Championship," said Chip Brewer, President & CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands. "He's accomplished so much around the world, from winning Olympic gold to capturing some of the biggest events in professional golf. We knew it was only a matter of time before he would break through at a major, and our entire company was incredibly proud to see him win at Valhalla in an unforgettable finish."

