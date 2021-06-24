Xandr Adopts OpenAP's OpenID to Streamline Audience-Based Buying in National TV

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP , the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, and Xandr, AT&T's ad technology platform powering a global marketplace for premium advertising, today announced a new strategic alliance that will enable OpenAP's OpenIDSM audiences inside Invest TV, Xandr's buyer self-service platform for linear television. Buyers using Invest TV will now be able to activate unified audiences across all of the U.S.'s largest premium TV publishers and utilize those audiences in their Invest TV buying workflows.

Xandr will adopt the OpenID, a unique identifier launched by OpenAP that enables centralized activation of advanced audiences for use in campaign targeting, and OpenAP will accept demand from Xandr's Invest TV buying platform. Invest TV will use OpenAP's Audience Activation API, RFP and Proposal APIs, as well as its Campaign Post API, supporting interactions between Invest TV clients and publishers accepting demand through OpenAP's platform. The collaboration signals a commitment from both organizations to grow the market for audience-based advertising across the entire national video footprint.

With this integration, OpenAP and Xandr will enable a buyer to activate an audience target centrally with OpenIDs and use that OpenID audience within Invest TV to define deals, distribute and collect RFPs across publishers, review and request changes to proposals and analyze post-campaign reporting. Advertisers will benefit from a consistent ID-based audience used for transacting on a national footprint of premium television advertising inventory, enabling deduplicated reach estimates and reporting.

David Levy, chief executive officer of OpenAP, said: "A common identity for television is a critical foundation in allowing us to create an environment where sellers are able to deliver true cross-publisher and platform insights for advertisers. To do this at scale, however, ID-based audiences must be interoperable and ubiquitous with the platforms clients want to use. We are thrilled to work with Xandr to bring the OpenID to Invest TV clients for use in linear cross-publisher campaigns, unlocking the ability to transact on a consistent OpenID audience across all major national publishers. We are committed to interoperability with the platforms and solutions that clients leverage for audience-based buying across the television ecosystem."

"The collaboration between Xandr and OpenAP is a gamechanger for both media buyers and sellers, removing friction that has existed with executing campaigns on advanced audiences at scale," said Mike Welch, EVP & GM of Xandr. "We built Invest TV to streamline and unify buying of advanced TV audiences, and we heard the message loud and clear that the ability to plan, buy and measure on the premium national TV footprint was critical. Xandr offers an automated access point to scaled reach in data-driven linear TV, and we're thrilled to be working alongside industry innovator OpenAP to do it."

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. Powered by a standards-based approach to data activation, our platform enables advertisers to onboard advanced audiences centrally for use in planning, campaign execution and measurement across any TV publisher in both linear and digital viewing environments. OpenAP offers access to the largest footprint of premium video advertising, with buyers now able to build optimized plans using real-time marketplace data on available TV inventory from participating publishers. Our technology is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on advanced audience campaigns for agencies, brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience.

SOURCE OpenAP

Related Links

http://www.openap.tv

