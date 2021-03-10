XanEdu announces the launch of FlexEd courseware for OpenStax' American Government Second Edition

XanEdu's FlexEd courseware is an affordable, proven technology platform that begins with free, OER textbook content and leverages experienced educators to curate enhanced content including video, readings, homework, lecture slides, discussion topics and more. The content within each courseware title is carefully designed to guide students to mastery of each topic; FlexEd instructors regularly achieve 90% course completion rates. FlexEd integrates with any learning management system and provides students with study aids, self-assessments and a personalized learning center with text and email reminders.

"XanEdu is fully committed to student affordability. Leveraging top quality OER content, such as that provided by OpenStax titles, is part of our strategy to grow technology driven solutions that optimize learning outcomes while maintaining accessible price points," said John DeBoer, XanEdu CEO. "We are excited to add American Government to the flourishing portfolio of FlexEd courseware."

The growing range of FlexEd titles includes OpenStax' U.S. History Complete, Principles of Economics, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, and Introduction to Biology. FlexEd also incorporates Rover, an AI driven homework solution that is built from OpenStax' Algebra, Algebra and Trigonometry, and Precalculus texts. Additionally, FlexEd courses are also available for a growing selection of OER Nursing texts through Open RN.

XanEdu is the preferred print partner for OpenStax and offers the full catalog of titles in low cost print versions via campus bookstores and Amazon.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the education spectrum. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and services that meet students' evolving learning styles and incorporate cutting edge technology while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI. More information can be found at xanedu.com/flexed

ABOUT OPENSTAX

OpenStax is committed to improving access to quality learning materials. As an ed tech initiative that is part of Rice University and supported by philanthropic foundations, OpenStax provides free college and Advanced Placement textbooks that are developed and peer-reviewed by educators, as well as low cost, personalized courseware that helps students learn. For more information, visit OpenStax.org.

