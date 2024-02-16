XanEdu Announces the Release of Unlocking the Potential for Student Success

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, a custom publishing company working with the higher education and K-12 markets and a part of the Scholarus learning portfolio of companies, has announced the release of a new textbook, Unlocking the Potential for Student Success, authored by Dr. Thomas E. Rojo Aubrey.

Unlocking the Potential for Student Success teaches the science of resilience and happiness by fostering mental well-being to improve the quality of life. The textbook takes a holistic approach to student success, including cognitive, emotional, social, nutritional, physical, and spiritual aspects of well-being.

With this book students will learn how to improve academic performance with methods scientifically proven to optimize learning and enhance memory while increasing academic persistence toward completion. The enjoyment of learning is further enhanced by helping students find purpose and meaning in the classroom and in their pursuit of academic success.

While the book addresses traditional subjects for student success (study skills, time management, etc.), all skills are taught from the foundational principles of mindfulness to enhance learning and the persistence of successful behaviors. This unique textbook helps students explore the root cause of self-sabotaging behaviors and teaches students proven methods to create transformative change in their lives.

Unlocking the Potential for Student Success was written to show students how to build resilience to be able to thrive and succeed academically.

This comprehensive text (appropriate for high school, college, and university students) will teach you how to enhance learning and academic performance, tap into neurobiological resilience, and to improve your quality of life. After reading Unlocking the Potential for Student Success, students will:

Enhance their well-being by tapping into the six pillars of resilience.

Optimize learning and enhance memory with the latest proven research-based techniques.

Rewire the brain's neurocircuitry for life success.

Rewrite cognitive scripts that hold students back from achieving their goals.

Successfully regulate emotions and behaviors to succeed in school.

Engage in behaviors that lead to academic success.

Practice powerful methods to prevent academic burnout.

Improve sleep to enhance learning and memory.

Cultivate healthy and long-lasting relationships with proven relational techniques.

Improve dietary habits to improve learning and memory.

Balance activity within the nervous system to increase optimal brain activity.

Learn the secrets of creating a less stressful life.

Dr. Thomas E. Rojo Aubrey is the Counseling Division Faculty Chair and the Director of Behavioral Sciences at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona. He also teaches at Northern Arizona State University (NAU) and Glendale Community College.

Unlocking the Potential for Student Success is for sale on the publisher's website, and also on Amazon.

