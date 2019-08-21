XanEdu Hires New Senior VP of Strategy and Corporate Development

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, a custom publishing company working with the higher and K-12 education markets, announced the appointment of Rich Foley as the company's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development.

Previously working in custom publishing and corporate development for firms that include Cengage, Thomson Reuters, and Macmillan, Mr. Foley brings more than 25 years of experience in the education sector, with executive-level sales expertise working with colleges and universities, K-12 Districts, public and academic libraries, and for-profit organizations across the country.

"Rich's extensive experience will help capitalize on XanEdu's multi-year track record of double-digit growth," said XanEdu CEO John DeBoer. "His knowledge of the publishing industry, as well as his digital-focused background, make Rich a great fit for XanEdu as we continue to diversify and expand our offerings, as well as identify and develop new opportunities for future growth."

As a key part of XanEdu's management team, Mr. Foley will expand opportunities in XanEdu's custom publishing solutions, seek strategic partnerships and assist in developing digital and custom sales from XanEdu's Ann Arbor, Michigan headquarters.

ABOUT XANEDU

Since 1999, XanEdu has been a leader in the development of innovative solutions for creating, delivering and customizing course materials and training materials. At over 1,200 education institutions per year, XanEdu helps educators and learners save money, improve efficiency, collaborate, engage more with content, and improve learning outcomes. More than 1 million students per year access XanEdu course materials on iPad and Android tablets, via a cloud-based reader, and in print. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI since 1999, XanEdu is privately held company.

More information can be found at www.xanedu.com or by calling 1-800-218-5971 ext. 8000

