XanEdu is delivering a webinar series focused on the intersection of AI and college campus First-Year Experience and College Success programs

LIVONIA, Mich., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, a custom publishing company working with the higher education and K-12 markets and a part of the Scholarus learning portfolio of companies, is delivering a webinar series focused on the intersection of AI and college campus First-Year Experience and College Success programs.

This series explores strategies for AI to transform teaching and learning, build student engagement and enhance studying Post this XanEdu invites you to explore strategies and tactics for effective use of AI to transform teaching and learning.

Dr. Jean Mandernach, Executive Director for the Center for Innovation in Research and Teaching, will lead a three-part series diving into AI topics that are top of mind for college success and first-year experience leaders. Topics include: How can this technology enhance learning environments? When is it OK to use AI? Will AI replace faculty? How can AI make me more efficient?

This series will explore strategies and tactics for effective use of AI to transform teaching and learning, to build student engagement, and strategies to leverage AI to enhance studying. While the series is geared toward the first-year experience community, the topics are applicable across all campus departments, and all faculty are welcome to attend.

Full webinar descriptions, dates, learning objectives, registration, and on-demand video links to past webinars can be found online at: https://www.xanedu.com/fye-webinars.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu, Inc. is a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education. XanEdu spreads the knowledge of innovative content ideas by offering custom development and fulfillment services across K-12 and Higher Education. Our experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies headquartered in Livonia, MI. Visit www.xanedu.com or write [email protected] to learn more.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit www.scholarus.com.

