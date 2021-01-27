XanEdu Launches FlexEd - A complete, affordable and flexible digital course content solution

FlexEd is a proven technology platform that enriches freely accessible Open Educational Resources (OER) as well as custom content with a complete courseware solution that enhances both an instructor's teaching and a student's learning while keeping costs to a minimum. FlexEd seamlessly blends with today's fluid learning environments and can easily transition from hybrid to in-person to fully virtual.

XanEdu's FlexEd begins with free, OER textbook content and leverages experienced educators to curate enhanced content including video, readings, homework, lecture slides, discussion topics and more – all designed to guide students to mastery of each topic. FlexEd remains true to XanEdu's focus on customizable content with easy drag and drop interface empowering instructors to tailor any part of their course, including real time updates for current events. An easy to use dashboard enables instructors to quickly identify and follow up with students based on their level of engagement, a key factor for student success. Adaptive self-assessments and a customized study center with text and email reminders keep students on track.

"We are excited to offer high-quality and affordable courseware that will enhance OER publications – FlexEd compliments our company's overall strategy of working to improve accessibility and affordability of course materials to students," said XanEdu CEO John DeBoer.

XanEdu is the premier print partner for OpenStax and is proud to debut FlexEd with popular OpenStax titles, including Introduction to Biology, Principles of Microeconomics, Principles of Macroeconomics, Introduction to Psychology, Introduction to Sociology, and U.S. History.

To learn more, visit xanedu.com/flexed

