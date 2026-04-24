XanEdu Relaunches as Standalone Brand Following Education Elements Acquisition

Curriculum-focused division returns to its roots, delivering customized content solutions to K–12 districts nationwide

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu relaunches as an independent curriculum brand following the acquisition of Education Elements by engage2learn.The rebrand marks a return to XanEdu's origins as a dedicated provider of customized content solutions and professional services for K–12 schools and districts.

XanEdu and Education Elements once operated as a single organization before the curriculum division separated to sharpen its focus. With Education Elements now part of engage2learn, XanEdu is re-establishing its identity and doubling down on its core strength: building learning experiences that are affordable, customizable, and built around the real needs of educators and students.

"This is an exciting moment for XanEdu," said Ty Field, CEO. "Returning to our legacy brand gives us the clarity to do what we do best — delivering specialized content solutions that meet districts where they are and help educators do their most important work."

XanEdu's offerings are centered on ensuring K-12 schools, districts and students have access to high-quality instructional materials and related professional services designed to help districts navigate the increasing complexity of content adoption and implementation. The organization partners directly with K–12 schools and districts to ensure learning materials are not only high quality, but also practical and sustainable for educators.

As the education landscape continues to evolve, XanEdu remains committed to being a trusted partner for content providers, districts and students. The relaunch positions the organization to serve schools with greater focus, agility, and purpose.

About XanEdu XanEdu partners with K–12 schools and districts to build affordable, customizable, and accessible learning experiences. Through innovative content solutions and professional services, XanEdu equips educators with the tools they need to drive student success.

Contact:

Karen Stec

[email protected]

SOURCE XanEdu