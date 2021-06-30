XANT Announces Partnership with EXL

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the leading enterprise Sales Engagement Platform has announced an ongoing strategic partnership agreement with EXL, a leading operations management and analytics company. The partnership enables EXL to leverage XANT's Playbooks solution and XANT Intelligence on prospects and customers to create and take to market an AI-driven lead qualification and inside sales solution to their customers.

"Data, analytics, and AI capabilities have become integral for success in the sales and marketing space. This partnership with XANT will enhance our revenue acceleration offering to deliver the kind of data-driven customer experiences needed to drive sales today," said Narasimha Kini, EXL Senior Vice President, and Business Unit Leader. "XANT is a proven innovator when it comes to AI-driven sales platforms. We are proud to bring this solution to market and accelerate the adoption of modern digital selling strategies to power growth and profitability for our clients"

The partnership will also offer XANT and its customers the ability to leverage EXL's wide-ranging expertise in digital transformation and operations management through implementation and business consulting engagements.

"We are thrilled to have EXL join the XANT partner network. EXL is an innovation leader, and our product and service is better as a result of this partnership," said Dave Boyce, XANT Chief Strategy Officer. "We look forward to working side by side with the EXL team to drive meaningful results for our customers."

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics, and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia, and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About XANT

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that accelerates revenue. With Playbooks™ from XANT, sales professionals increase productivity, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best outcome—all to set your sales reps up for success. Using Playbooks, thousands of sales teams have been able to accelerate revenue using buyer behavior data and AI—including Groupon, Dell, Sage, Ping Identity, Caesars Entertainment, Pluralsight, Motorola, Fidelity, American Express, and Athena Health. For more information, visit www.xant.ai.

