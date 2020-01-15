XANT Announces Speaker Lineup for NEXT 2020 Conference

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the revenue acceleration cloud platform, today announced the speaker lineup at the company's inaugural NEXT 2020 conference. The event will bring together customers, thought leaders and industry experts in the XANT network in order to provide attendees new insights, valuable connections and unique experiences all within the world of sales and marketing.

Throughout the conference, attendees will hear from industry thought leaders who will discuss the future of selling and how the combination of AI and CRM driven by the right data is making it easier for sales teams to close more deals faster. The current roster of speakers attending NEXT 2020 includes:

Susan Bennett - Best known as the original voice of Siri. Susan's involvement as the voice for a database project involving speech construction, led to her becoming one of the most recognizable voices today paving the future for AI as we know it.

- Best known as the original voice of Siri. Susan's involvement as the voice for a database project involving speech construction, led to her becoming one of the most recognizable voices today paving the future for AI as we know it. Carrie Johnson - Chief Research Officer at Forrester where she leads a global research organization responsible for creating powerful ideas and objective, courageous, and relevant content that helps Forrester's clients win, serve and retain customers.

- Chief Research Officer at Forrester where she leads a global research organization responsible for creating powerful ideas and objective, courageous, and relevant content that helps Forrester's clients win, serve and retain customers. Lori Harmon - Vice President of Worldwide Virtual Sales at NetApp - a strategic leader who helps customers maximize their return, drives sales innovation, and empowers teams in a digital era.

- Vice President of Worldwide Virtual Sales at NetApp - a strategic leader who helps customers maximize their return, drives sales innovation, and empowers teams in a digital era. Greg McKeown - Author of The New York Times Bestseller, Essentialism: the Disciplined Pursuit of Less. Greg was recently named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum.

- Author of The New York Times Bestseller, Essentialism: the Disciplined Pursuit of Less. Greg was recently named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Frank Cespedes - Senior Harvard lecturer in the Entrepreneurial Management Unit and author of "Aligning Strategy and Sales."

- Senior Harvard lecturer in the Entrepreneurial Management Unit and author of "Aligning Strategy and Sales." Rob Jeppson - Founder and CEO of Xvoyant, the world's #1 sales improvement platform and expert on solving the sales leadership crisis.

- Founder and CEO of Xvoyant, the world's #1 sales improvement platform and expert on solving the sales leadership crisis. Katie McKay - Global Head of Sales Enablement at John Hancock Investments, a division of Manulife, one of the world's largest asset managers to employ a multi manager approach.

- Global Head of Sales Enablement at John Hancock Investments, a division of Manulife, one of the world's largest asset managers to employ a multi manager approach. Ashley Mattis - Senior Director, Sales Operations & Strategy at Groupon.

Additional speakers and organizations, as well as sponsors, will be announced during the next several weeks. Up-to-date information on the agenda and thought leaders presenting can be found on the conference website at https://www.xant.ai/next2020/ .

"Good sales leaders become great by learning from their peers and journeying in the direction of the latest trends and technology," said Katie McKay, head of sales enablement and distribution strategy at John Hancock Investment Management. "The sales world we live in is constantly changing, and we come to NEXT to stay ahead of those changes by connecting with the right people, the best practices and the latest tools needed to grow our company."

NEXT 2020 will take place at The Grand America Hotel located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah from February 25 to February 28, 2020. To register for NEXT 2020, visit https://www.xant.ai/next2020/ .

About XANT

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Intrado, and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

XANT - Pioneering the future of growth. http://XANT.ai

