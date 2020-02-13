XANT Announces Stellar Speaker Roster for NEXT 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XANT announced new speakers for its inaugural NEXT 2020 Revenue Acceleration conference to be held on February 25 - 28, 2020 at The Grand America Hotel located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. The conference will feature prolific speakers from the world's most successful enterprise brands and provide attendees with decades worth of valuable revenue leadership experience.

"The world of B2B selling has never been more challenging; buyers today have so much information at their disposal about your company, your product, your competition-- how do you level the playing field?" said Chris Harrington, CEO of XANT. "At NEXT 2020, we're fortunate to have amazing thought leaders and sales experts share their unique experiences and vast expertise with our attendees."

One of the headliners of the conference is Lori Harmon, Vice President of worldwide virtual sales at NetApp. Lori will share insights into how she led a global digital and data transformation at NetApp to achieve market dominance. Her experience will give attendees practical lessons on how to navigate the changing landscape of sales and revenue generation. Attendees will also hear from industry thought leaders and experts, like Carrie Johnson, Chief Research Officer at Forrester, who will unveil cutting edge research and insights into B2B buying trends, and how organizations can align their efforts to changing buyer behaviors.

Innovative and experienced sales leaders will be sharing how organizations can align their efforts to the evolving industry dynamics. "I'm thrilled to be speaking at NEXT 2020, where revenue leaders from all industries will come together to discuss strategy, new technologies and keys to winning in today's fast-paced market," said Mario Martinez Jr., CEO and Founder at Vengreso. "I'm looking forward to the engaging conversations and new perspectives that are sure to stem from the event."

Other speakers that have been added to the NEXT 2020 lineup include:

Heather Zynczak , Chief Marketing Officer at Pluralsight

, Chief Marketing Officer at Pluralsight Sara Jones , CEO of InclusionPro

, CEO of InclusionPro Barry Rhein , Sales Transformation Expert

, Sales Transformation Expert Rob Jeppsen , CEO and Founder of Xvoyant

, CEO and Founder of Xvoyant Steve Schlabs , VP of Sales at Vlocity

, VP of Sales at Vlocity Jon Bennion , VP of Sales at NP Accel

Register for NEXT 2020 and get up-to-date information on the agenda and content all found on the event website at https://www.xant.ai/next2020/.

About XANT

XANT helps enterprise customers connect their sellers to buyers faster so they can accelerate revenue growth. With the industry-leading Intelligent Sales Engagement Platform, Playbooks, customers are able to improve the productivity of their teams, drive greater visibility into performance, and prioritize activities with buyers to make reps more effective sellers. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Intrado, and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

XANT - Pioneering the future of growth.http://XANT.ai

SOURCE XANT

Related Links

https://www.xant.ai

