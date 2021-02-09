XANT Earns Spot on G2's Best Software Products for 2020

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G2's Best Software Awards were announced yesterday and XANT received recognition in several notable categories, including Top 100 Software Products, according to user reviews. These awards recognize the best software companies based on data collected from over 1M authentic, verified customer reviews written and published between January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

"Through this truly unparalleled year of drastic change, every aspect of life has been touched; where we work, how we work, how we gather, how we travel, where we travel and the list can go on. Truly the profession of both buying and selling will forever be altered. We are proud to provide our Playbooks platform to enable customers to be successful no matter where they are working from. It is an incredible honor to be recognized by G2 and our users in so many categories," said Chris Harrington, XANT CEO. "With the ongoing remote work environment and a new digitally run sales landscape, we are committed to providing solutions that propel sales professionals into the future. Sales is not going back, and neither is XANT."

XANT earned rankings in the following categories:

Top 100 Software Products

Top 100 Highest Satisfaction

Top 50 Sales Products

Top 50 Enterprise Products

Top 50 Mid-Market Products

G2 CEO Godard Abel explains, "This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions. With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

About XANT

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

