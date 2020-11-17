XANT Enhances Its Highspot Integration With Highspot Pitches In Playbooks

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the enterprise sales engagement leader, announces an integration enhancement for their platform, Playbooks. With this integration, Playbooks and Highspot customers can now insert Highspot pitches directly into Playbooks emails, pull content from Highspot, and create custom experiences for each prospect.

In July, XANT and Highspot released the first version of the integration to solve a serious sales problem: the struggle of centralizing email sales collateral. Now, customers using Highspot's revenue enablement platform can use Highspot content directly from within Playbooks. By using Highspot and Playbooks together, reps can quickly engage their key contacts and find centrally managed sales content from the Highspot platform.

"Key drivers of consistent rep performance are easily accessible content and guidance on how to use that content for maximum impact," said Jake Braly, VP of Strategic Alliances and Partner Sales, Highspot. "This content and guidance must be delivered directly within a rep's workflow to be most effective. XANT's integration does exactly that by enabling our joint customers to surface Highspot content and pitches directly in XANT Playbooks."

Speaking about this update, Mark Littlefield, VP of Product Management at XANT, said, "This integration means, simply, that prospecting and customer engagement is that much simpler and that much more effective for our customers. It further enables sales professionals to succeed with a smoother sales process and the most up-to-date, personalized collateral."

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

