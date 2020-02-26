XANT Kicks Off NEXT 2020 Conference, Sharing the Vision for Sales & Announcing New Platform Innovations

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XANT opened its inaugural NEXT 2020 conference with CEO Chris Harrington sharing the vision for the modern digital seller and announcing new XANT innovations to address the industry's revenue acceleration challenges. These new product offerings in the #1 enterprise sales engagement platform will provide the data and technology that enable sales, marketing, and customer success professionals to build revenue pipeline production and enhance customer engagement.

"We're very excited to attend NEXT 2020 to see the XANT vision for the future of sales, as well as share our thought leadership on the keys to driving change management," said Ashley Mattis, senior director of sales operations and strategy at Groupon. "The XANT Playbooks platform has always been a key ingredient in our success, and we look forward to these new innovations enabling us to connect our sellers to buyers faster and accelerate revenue."

Updates to the XANT platform include:

Helix Partner Integrations - The newly announced XANT Helix partner program will enable enterprises to better engage with customers leveraging integrations with leading, complementary technology solutions and consulting partners across CRM, video, direct mail, conversation intelligence, data management, and related solution categories. Employees working across sales, marketing, and customer success will be able to leverage the XANT Helix technology integrations to improve revenue performance and increase customer retention.

- The newly announced XANT Helix partner program will enable enterprises to better engage with customers leveraging integrations with leading, complementary technology solutions and consulting partners across CRM, video, direct mail, conversation intelligence, data management, and related solution categories. Employees working across sales, marketing, and customer success will be able to leverage the XANT Helix technology integrations to improve revenue performance and increase customer retention. Buyer Hints - Buyer Hints takes buyer intelligence a step further to provide valuable organizational context for sales professionals. This update identifies the level of influence any given buying manager has over buying decisions and helps ensure sales professionals are engaging with the ideal client contact in the right ways to achieve their goals.

- Buyer Hints takes buyer intelligence a step further to provide valuable organizational context for sales professionals. This update identifies the level of influence any given buying manager has over buying decisions and helps ensure sales professionals are engaging with the ideal client contact in the right ways to achieve their goals. Customer Engagement - Playbooks, the modern sales engagement solution from XANT improves the productivity, visibility and effectiveness of teams and will now be expanded to aid customer engagement employees. This expanded scope will enable customer engagement and client success representatives to use the same approach and tactics that make sales employees who use Playbooks so effective.

- Playbooks, the modern sales engagement solution from XANT improves the productivity, visibility and effectiveness of teams and will now be expanded to aid customer engagement employees. This expanded scope will enable customer engagement and client success representatives to use the same approach and tactics that make sales employees who use Playbooks so effective. Impact Reporting - This improved reporting system will measure the true impact of sales and help individual users understand where they can improve and more effectively use the XANT platform to maximize their sales efforts and drive revenue growth.

Today, the XANT NEXT 2020 conference kicked off with multiple keynotes from the industry's most experienced thought leaders to over 500 sales and marketing professionals in attendance. This conference marks a major milestone for the recently rebranded XANT and will be the annual event bringing leaders in all things go-to-market to Silicon Slopes to discuss trends and advancements in the world of revenue acceleration.

"We're thrilled to bring together a community of sales, marketing, client success, and technology leaders face-to-face to learn and discover new paths to revenue acceleration," said Chris Harrington, CEO of XANT. "We have some of the best and brightest revenue leaders in our network and we plan to continue bringing them back to Silicon Slopes year after year, where they can inspire one another, push the boundaries of our industry, and create new valuable connections."

NEXT 2020 has brought together the XANT network of customers, partners, and industry thought leaders to discuss the challenges facing revenue teams, reveal best practices by winning sales teams, and how to ultimately accelerate revenue in today's transformational environment. Sales leaders from companies such as NetApp, Groupon, Adobe, DXC Technology, Pluralsight, Vengreso, Xvoyant, John Hancock Investment Management, and many other leading enterprises have joined XANT to kickstart the year and expose attendees to new strategies and ideas that will elevate their skills and help their teams close more deals faster.

About XANT

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Intrado, and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

XANT - Pioneering the future of growth. http://XANT.ai

SOURCE XANT

Related Links

https://www.xant.ai

