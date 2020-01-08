XANT Presents the Digital Transformation of Sales at 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the revenue acceleration cloud platform, today announced that it will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City. The presentation on January 14, delivered by XANT CEO Chris Harrington, will cover the digital transformation of sales and how organizations can best leverage data and technology to drive effective engagement with buyers.

The 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference (NGC) provides institutional, private equity and venture capital investors with access to approximately 340 growth companies from a broad range of industries including communications & enterprise infrastructure; healthcare; industrial technology; Internet, entertainment & consumer; semiconductors & semiconductor equipment; and software & services. In addition to presentations by senior executives, NGC features keynote speakers and a variety of panels discussing critical topics that will impact technology markets in 2020 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to be attending Needham's Annual Growth Conference with so many other exciting companies," said XANT CEO Chris Harrington. "It is a great opportunity for us to talk about the future of sales to some of the fastest-growing companies across the country."

XANT helps enterprise customers accelerate revenue in a way CRM and AI alone cannot. Its Revenue Acceleration Cloud uses Real Data powered by AI—behavioral insights captured in real-time between every buyer and seller on the platform—to guide teams to focus on the right things, optimize engagement and improve visibility. Leading brands like Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Intrado, and Ten-X rely on XANT for measurable revenue lift and real results.

