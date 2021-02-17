XANT Releases Lead Response Report with Data from 55 Million Sales Interactions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, the enterprise leader in Sales Engagement, releases a Lead Response Report featuring industry research based on data from 14,000 companies and 55M sales interactions.

XANT's Lead Response Report was originally published in 2014 in partnership with Harvard Business Review. The previous study was viewed and referenced over 500,000 times. Since then, the research has been updated with data from 2020.

Many of the notable findings from the updated research show the industry's need for quicker lead response, more persistency, and structural changes to outdated sales strategies. Some report highlights include:

Conversion rates are 8X higher if contact is made within the first 5-minutes of expressed interest.

When teams lead with marketing automation, only 23% of leads get touched by sales reps. And 57.1% wait more than a week before the first attempt.

Sales Plays that have at least 7 actions and yield 15% more connections.

"Knowing how and when to respond is more valuable than ever. The buying and selling landscape changed in 2020. Guessing isn't enough anymore. Speed, persistency, and reliable data are must-haves for successful sales teams," says XANT CEO, Chris Harrington. "With a new, faster, more digital sales environment, responding to leads in the most optimal way is vital. This is exactly why we built Playbooks—the only sales engagement solution that is made for speed to lead."

Read XANT's updated Lead Response Report here.

About XANT

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

