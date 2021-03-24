XANT Releases State of Sales Development Study

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XANT, who built the first guided Sales Engagement platform, releases an updated study of the State of Sales Development that frames how tech, team construct, and overall attainment have changed over the last two years since their last study was released.

XANT's State of Sales Development study includes polling data from over 450 top sales development leaders addressing topics including team configuration, compensation, cadence strategies, sales tools, and technical elements.

The report also provides an analysis and comparison of past studies performed by XANT and results from other industry-specific studies. Some report highlights include:

Sales teams are focusing on SD and AE collaborations and support.

The use of tech during the pandemic has changed. Reps are emphasizing social media prospecting, calling, and the use of data services.

Sales teams are rediscovering the need for a rapid lead follow-up and emphasizing lead quality—both of which are crucial for the success of remote teams.

"In my 30 plus years in sales, it's become more and more evident to me how critical an up-to-date sales development strategy is to securing and closing business," says Chris Harrington, XANT CEO. "That's why we've put together this study. XANT was built to empower sales reps and enable them to succeed. We know that the best way to ensure success moving forward is by relying on data. This kind of analysis, made specifically for sales development teams, is a key driver for that success."

Read XANT's State of Sales Development 2021 here .

About XANT

XANT offers the leading Enterprise Sales Engagement Platform that helps sales professionals accelerate revenue, optimize customer interactions, and connect to the right buyers. Playbooks manages lead follow-up and prospecting cadences, automates administrative tasks, and uses data to predict who, when, and how to engage buyers for the best revenue outcome. http://XANT.ai

