Xantrion Inc. Named on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc. announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named them to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list for the seventh consecutive year, in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT (Information Technology) channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs (Managed Service Providers) have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB (Small and Medium sized Business) market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

"We are honored to be a member of the Pioneer 250. In particular, we are excited about being recognized for our holistic approach to managed services as well as our cloud-based cybersecurity and compliance services. We pride ourselves on our performance and expertise in these areas", said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion Inc.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Xantrion

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

Follow Xantrion Inc. Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Xantrion Inc Contact:

Anne Bisagno

Xantrion Inc.

(510) 272-4701

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Xantrion Inc.