Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

OAKLAND, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Xantrion to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue.

The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

"The companies on this year's list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services."

"We are honored to be included in the Solution Provider 500 list. I attribute our inclusion to our world class support and ability to deliver relevant solutions like our Xantrion Managed Security service," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion Inc.

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at https://www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for small and midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelcompany.com

