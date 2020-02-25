Xantrion Inc. Named to CRN's 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 List

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Xantrion to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Managed Security 100 category for the second time. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed IT services. Their top-notch offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, Managed Service Providers (MSP's) play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the MSP Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

"MSPs meet a critical need in the IT market, providing customized, turnkey services that allow for effective control of expenditures, precise allocation of limited resources and convenient access to on-demand and pay-as-you-go technology. We congratulate the service providers of the MSP 500, who continually reinvent themselves to successfully meet their customers' changing needs, helping businesses get the most out of their IT investments and sharpen their competitive edge."

"We are honored to be a member of the Managed Security 100. In particular, we are excited about being recognized for our cloud-based cybersecurity and compliance services. We pride ourselves on our track record and expertise in these areas," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion Inc.

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 .

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

