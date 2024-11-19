Xantrion Inc. Named to MSSP Alert's 2024 List of Top 60 MSSPs

Eighth annual list reveals leading MSSP, MDR and MSP security companies

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion ranks among the Top 60 MSSPs (https://www.msspalert.com/top-250) for 2024, according to MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

The Top 250 MSSPs for 2024 honorees were announced on October 15 at MSSP Alert Live. The 2024 MSSP Top 250 list reveal marks the first time the list has been unveiled at MSSP Alert's annual live event. Honorees will also be celebrated at an evening party that coincides with MSSP Alert Live.

The complete list is available here: https://www.msspalert.com/top-250

MSSP Alert will release the full research report that goes with the MSSP 250 list on November 18 . We'll discuss the research results during a special webcast, and you can register for that here: https://www.msspalert.com/webcast/top-250-mssps-for-2024

"We are thrilled to be named to this prestigious list for the 5th time and doubly excited about being ranked #54," said Anne Bisagno, President, Xantrion, Inc. "It's a testament to our team's expertise, our industry-focused solutions and level of trust we've built with our customers. Clients know they can depend on Xantrion to ensure the seamless operation and protection of their businesses."

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate Xantrion on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs are an elite group of cybersecurity service providers, and they continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market. Members of this list are the best of the best."

Under the guidance of our experienced, dedicated leadership team, Xantrion has grown to a 100-person firm where all team members share a common goal: becoming a trusted partner for businesses seeking reliable, forward-thinking IT solutions that drive success and foster long-term growth.

Xantrion's dedicated teams — including technical experts and strategic advisors — work closely with each client to develop a thorough understanding of their unique business needs and challenges. Our unwavering commitment to building deep, enduring partnerships with clients allows us to provide customized, proactive IT solutions that address clients' immediate concerns while also aligning with their long-term business objectives.

By combining our industry-specific expertise with cutting-edge technology and a proactive approach to IT management, we help clients navigate the changing digital landscape, stay ahead of potential threats, and ultimately achieve their goals.

About Xantrion Inc.

Xantrion is a trusted IT support company for growing and medium sized businesses across the US. And as our clients' technology experts and enduring partners, we help them overcome their biggest challenges – evolving technology, cyberthreats, IT skill gaps and more – to maximize their IT investment.

Our industry-focused Managed Security and Supplemental IT solutions, 24/7 technical support and 1 hour issue resolution times have put us in the top 1% of Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs). Learn more at www.xantrion.com.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SCWorld, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

