Xantrion is one of the Bay Area's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., a leading provider of managed cybersecurity and IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced today that it has been recognized as one of the San Francisco Business Times "Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies" for the eighth time. The Business Times announced the list at the end of October.

"I am gratified that we have been able to grow in such a sustainable manner," said Anne Bisagno, president and co-founder of Xantrion. "I attribute our continued success to our world class support and ability to deliver cutting edge solutions like our Managed Security service."

The San Francisco Business Times partners with PriceWaterhouseCoopers to research privately held businesses headquartered in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties, ranking them by criteria such as revenues, ownership and growth.

About Xantrion

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

