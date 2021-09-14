Xantrion Named to the 100 Largest Bay Area Women-Owned Businesses List

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc ., a top 100 provider of Managed Security Services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been recognized as one of the San Francisco Business Times "Largest Women-Owned Businesses" for the fourteenth consecutive year.

"It continues to be gratifying to make the list, especially now for so many back-to-back years" said Anne Bisagno, President and Co-Founder of Xantrion. "I have the best team in the IT business!"

The San Francisco Business Times partners with PriceWaterhouseCoopers to research privately held businesses headquartered in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties, ranking them by criteria such as revenues, ownership and growth.

About Xantrion

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services.

