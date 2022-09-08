Xantrion Named to the 100 Largest Bay Area Women-Owned Businesses List

IT Managed Security Service Provider is ranked #28

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion Inc., a top 100 provider of Managed Security Services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, has been recognized as one of the San Francisco Business Times "Largest Women-Owned Businesses" for the fifteenth consecutive year.

"It continues to be gratifying to make the list, especially now that we've shown we have staying power," said Anne Bisagno, President and Co-Founder of Xantrion. "I have the best team in the cybersecurity business!"

The San Francisco Business Times partners with PriceWaterhouseCoopers to research privately held businesses headquartered in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties, ranking them by criteria such as revenues, ownership, and growth.

About Xantrion Inc.

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and IT strategy skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning people-first approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, and fixed fees, Xantrion is a proven partner for IT and cybersecurity services.

