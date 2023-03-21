Xantrion successfully completes SOC 2 Audit to further its commitment to Cybersecurity and Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xantrion, an award-winning Managed Security Services provider for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, announced its successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit for 2022.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"SOC 2 certification, which is geared toward technology service providers, assures our customers that we employee effective operational controls that meet audit levels for data protection," said Anne Bisagno, CEO for Xantrion. "Completing the certification process allows us to provide our customers with greater insights into our processes, procedures, and systems for our entire portfolio of services."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization's commitment to protecting their information." said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. "As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. Xantrion's SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats."

About Xantrion

Experts in cybersecurity and technical support, Xantrion provides outsourced IT services for midsized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Its team of IT experts brings impeccable technical and business skills to every assignment. Featuring an award-winning strategic approach, SOC2 Type II certified security practices, 24/7 help desk, fixed fees, and a 99.9% uptime record, Xantrion is a proven partner for managed IT and security services. For more information about Xantrion, visit: www.xantrion.com

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

