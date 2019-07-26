xarvio™ Digital Farming Solutions wins innovation award at the Ag in Motion Farm Expo

"With xarvio we use innovative technology to help farmers improving and automating crop production: efficiently, profitably and sustainably. We are honored to have been given this award, and grateful that xarvio's Scouting app has been recognized for its contributions to Canadian farming," said Warren Bills, Canada Commercial Operations Lead for xarvio at BASF's Agricultural Solutions division.

The xarvio Scouting app uses instant photo recognition to identify and map weed and disease threats in fields, enabling growers to efficiently identify threats so they can better manage their crop production. The Scouting app is powered by advanced machine learning algorithms that continually improve precision and functionality through Artificial Intelligence and data sharing. xarvio Scouting supports farmers in efficiently monitoring fields for diseases, weeds, and leaf damage using a smartphone camera.

The Ag in Motion Innovations Program presented by TD Canada Trust and in partnership with Saskatoon Regional Economic Development Authority (SREDA), celebrates the latest innovations in the Saskatchewan agriculture industry. The Plant and Soil Science category of the Innovations Program recognizes new technologies that help with disease prevention and diagnosis or increasing plant quality and yield.

Ag in Motion is a three-day outdoor farm expo taking place in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan that showcases the newest technology and innovations in agriculture. Marking its fifth year, Ag in Motion features live demonstrations of field equipment, crop plots and interactive agribusiness exhibits.

The xarvio Scouting app is part of a suite of independent digital farming products marketed under xarvio Digital Farming Solutions. The xarvio offering also includes xarvio Field Manager, which combines the standard visualization of field zones with three cutting-edge features, Field Monitor, Spray Timer and Zone Spray, to provide growers and agronomists with tools to improve crop production economically and sustainably, e.g. by automatically identifying the optimal time and dose of fungicide applications.

Receive the latest press releases from BASF via WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet. Register for our news service at basf.com/whatsapp-news.

About xarvio™ Digital Farming Solutions

Agriculture plays a fundamental role in fulfilling many of humanity's basic needs: food, feed, energy. To support growers in their daily decision making, BASF's Agricultural Solutions division offers under the xarvio™ brand a suite of digital farming products enabling them to optimize their crop production, increase efficiency and manage risk. Provided with independent field-zone-specific agronomic advice at the right time, farmers in more than 100 countries use xarvio digital farming products to manage farm and field activities more efficiently and to sustainably increase financial and field outcomes throughout the season. For more information, please visit www.xarvio.com and follow us on facebook or twitter.

About BASF's Agricultural Solutions division

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this possible. That's why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real world ideas that work – for farmers, society and the planet. In 2018, our division generated sales of €6.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

SOURCE xarvio™ Digital Farming Solutions

Related Links

http://www.xarvio.com

