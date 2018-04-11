Xavant Technology Set to Disrupt Neuropathic Pain Treatment in the UK

PRETORIA, South Africa, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd today announced the launch of their Stimpod NMS460 in the U.K. The Stimpod NMS460, a non-invasive neuromodulation device, is focused on the symptomatic relief and management of neuropathic pain as well as an adjunctive treatment in the management of post-surgical pain, post-traumatic acute pain problems, and an adjunct for pain control due to rehabilitation.

The NMS460 is already impacting the industry as a non-invasive, non-drug solution with zero side effects and a fast onset of effect at a fraction of the cost of comparable treatments. The device's therapeutic effect is based on cellular metabolic activity observed when a neuropathic nerve is subjected to electromagnetic effects caused by pulsed radio frequency (PRF). The resulting cellular metabolic activity has shown to change the characteristics of the nerve, often causing the nerve to recover back to its normal function with instant and dramatic relief of pain. The Stimpod NMS460 uses technology featuring a nerve mapping probe that enables practitioners to locate nerves and evaluate the treatment progress of damaged nerves.

Nearly half of the adult population in the U.K. is living with chronic pain with almost nine percent experiencing neuropathic pain.[1] Neuropathic pain is experienced mainly by some of the four million diabetics in the country; 60 to 70 percent of all who have diabetes experience neuropathy. Traditional treatment for this pain is typically not only expensive and often with unwanted side effects, but it also doesn't directly target the root cause of the pain.

St. Thomas' Hospital Pain Management Centre conducted the initial study of the predecessor to the NMS460, the NMS 300, and found dramatic reduction in pain by a majority of the participating patients. Highlights of the study include over 50 percent of patients experiencing 100 percent pain relief with the vast majority of the other patients having at least 50 percent improvement. The full results of the clinical trial study as well as case reports can be found here. The NMS 460 will be exhibited from 27 to 29 April at the Physio First Conference in Nottingham at stand 20.

"Already with great success in the U.S. and beyond, we cannot wait to see the impact that it will have across the globe," said Roche Janse van Rensburg, Chairman of Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd. "Our technology has the potential to change the lives of millions in the U.K. and the tens of millions of people across Europe who experience severe, chronic pain."

About Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd

Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd is a leading supplier of nerve stimulators for regional and general anesthesia applications. The current Stimpod range has three models - the NMS410, NMS450, and NMS460. The Stimpod NMS460 is a neuromodulation device used for symptomatic relief of chronic intractable pain, implementing a unique patented Pulsed Radio Frequency waveform for the treatment of neuropathies. The Stimpod NMS410 model is a specialized nerve locating device, with its unique nerve mapping and locating cable, used primarily during Regional Anesthesia procedures. The Stimpod NMS450 adds the option to monitor neuromuscular blocking agents with its advanced three-dimensional accelerometer. Learn More About Stimpod NMS460 at http://www.stimpodnms460.com.

